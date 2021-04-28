expand
Ad Spot

April 27, 2021

Albert Lea boys’ and girls’ golf see success at Monday meets

By Tyler Julson

Published 10:08 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Both the Albert Lea boys’ and girls’ golf teams took to the course Monday afternoon, looking to continue their string of recent successes.

The boys’ teams hosted Rochester Century and Mankato East at Wedgewood Cove Golf Club in their first home meet of the year.

The Tigers shot their lowest score of the season, finishing with a 328, beating out Mankato East, who had 345, but falling short of Century, who finished with 322.

Albert Lea’s Drew Teeter was the lowest scorer of all golfers at the meet, finishing with a round of 76. Tucker McKinney, Noah Teeter and Tim Chalmers rounded out the scoring for the Tigers. McKinney shot a solid round of 78 and was followed closely by Noah Teeter with a round of 86 and Chalmers with a round of 88.

“I am very proud of our team’s effort today,” said head assistant coach Harrison Koetz. “A couple of our boys had a rough start to their round but put up some solid scores on the back nine. They showed a lot of grit and that was what was able to keep us in contention.”

The boys’ teams moves to 4-1 on the season and will be back in action Thursday in Owatonna with the first of two Big Nine Conference tournaments.

The girls’ team came away with a dual win against Mankato East 421-430.

Scoring for Albert Lea were Alyssa Jensen with a 94, Whitney Mullenbach with a 95, Ashlyn Breven with a 109 and Jessica Vogt with a 123.

Despite the win, head coach Shawn Riebe said there is room for improvement.

“This was a tough day for us,” Riebe said. “We were looking to cut back on strokes, but our short games let us down today. The girls were not able to adjust to the greens today. We are going to chalk this up to a learning experience for this young team and try to build on it for the rest of the season.”

The girls’ team will also participate in the first Big Nine Conference tournament Thursday, only theirs will be in Winona.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

More News

Albert Lea earns victory over Austin in rain-shortened game

Tigers host first home track meet

Albert Lea baseball picks up win over Austin, 5-2

Albert Lea boys’ and girls’ golf see success at Monday meets

News

A surge in the market

News

POET Biorefining – Glenville earns safety award

Cops, Courts & Fires

Warrants remain outstanding for owner of The Interchange

News

Hy-Vee named one of best supermarkets in nation

News

USDA expands nutrition assistance for seniors amid pandemic with rescue plan funding

News

K&W Stores receives grant

Arts & Culture

Riverland Theatre celebrates the power of love with musical adaptation of ‘As You Like It’

Arts & Culture

First Lutheran Church to have special services to honor health care workers serving in the area

News

Ruby’s Pantry this weekend

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin sentencing in Floyd death pushed back slightly to June 25

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Minnesota’s spring COVID-19 wave receding

News

Another suit asks Minnesota courts to oversee redistricting

News

CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man sentenced to almost 8 years in prison for meth found in traffic stop on I-90

Cops, Courts & Fires

Training details scarce in file of officer who shot Daunte Wright

News

Job vacancies bounce back above 127,000 in fourth quarter 2020 across Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Health Updates

First-grader in southwestern Minnesota dies of COVID-19

News

Biden to sign $15 minimum wage for federal contract workers

News

Council approves waiving permit, license fees for businesses affected by COVID closures

Albert Lea Magazine

Stop and smell the roses

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: No new deaths in Minnesota reported

News

Minnesota narrowly misses losing US House seat; keeps all 8

News

Mondale family plans memorials in fall in Minnesota, DC