Albert Lea boys’ and girls’ golf see success at Monday meets

Both the Albert Lea boys’ and girls’ golf teams took to the course Monday afternoon, looking to continue their string of recent successes.

The boys’ teams hosted Rochester Century and Mankato East at Wedgewood Cove Golf Club in their first home meet of the year.

The Tigers shot their lowest score of the season, finishing with a 328, beating out Mankato East, who had 345, but falling short of Century, who finished with 322.

Albert Lea’s Drew Teeter was the lowest scorer of all golfers at the meet, finishing with a round of 76. Tucker McKinney, Noah Teeter and Tim Chalmers rounded out the scoring for the Tigers. McKinney shot a solid round of 78 and was followed closely by Noah Teeter with a round of 86 and Chalmers with a round of 88.

“I am very proud of our team’s effort today,” said head assistant coach Harrison Koetz. “A couple of our boys had a rough start to their round but put up some solid scores on the back nine. They showed a lot of grit and that was what was able to keep us in contention.”

The boys’ teams moves to 4-1 on the season and will be back in action Thursday in Owatonna with the first of two Big Nine Conference tournaments.

The girls’ team came away with a dual win against Mankato East 421-430.

Scoring for Albert Lea were Alyssa Jensen with a 94, Whitney Mullenbach with a 95, Ashlyn Breven with a 109 and Jessica Vogt with a 123.

Despite the win, head coach Shawn Riebe said there is room for improvement.

“This was a tough day for us,” Riebe said. “We were looking to cut back on strokes, but our short games let us down today. The girls were not able to adjust to the greens today. We are going to chalk this up to a learning experience for this young team and try to build on it for the rest of the season.”

The girls’ team will also participate in the first Big Nine Conference tournament Thursday, only theirs will be in Winona.