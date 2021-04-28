expand
April 27, 2021

Albert Lea baseball picks up win over Austin, 5-2

By Tyler Julson

Published 10:09 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

After dropping their first game of the season to Austin, the Albert Lea baseball team got their revenge with a 5-2 win over the Packers Tuesday night.

The Tigers took the lead with two runs in the third inning, but the Packers evened the score in the bottom of the inning. The Tigers took the lead right back with a three-run fourth inning and kept it for the remainder of the game.

Senior Blake Ulve started on the mound for the Tigers. He pitched all seven innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits, while recording six strikeouts and four walks.

Junior Brennan Bakken and senior Trevor Ball had multiple hits. Bakken also had two RBI and two runs scored. Ball had one RBI.

Ulve, senior Jack Jellinger and junior Henry Eggum each recorded one hit. Jellinger hit in one run.

The Tigers recorded five runs on seven hits and recorded no errors. The Packers recorded two runs on two hits and committed two errors.

The Tigers move to 3-4 this season and will be back in action Thursday when they take on Red Wing at home.

