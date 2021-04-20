expand
April 20, 2021

Albert Lea Area Schools releases statement following Chauvin verdict

By Staff Reports

Published 4:23 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Albert Lea Area Schools Superintendent Mike Funk released a statement following the Chauvin verdict:

“At Albert Lea Area Schools we understand that our students may experience strong emotions regarding the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin. We appreciate and acknowledge the rights our students have in advocating for​ what they believe in. ​

At this time, we encourage all parents/guardians to talk with your student(s) about how they may be feeling about the verdict and the importance of expressing themselves appropriately. We want to provide families with a few resources for these conversations.

We appreciate your continued support of a safe environment for our students and staff. Albert Lea Area Schools is committed to providing safe, healthy, and welcoming schools for all.”

