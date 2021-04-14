expand
Ad Spot

April 14, 2021

Al Batt: Potatoes, popcorn and a rabbit walk into a story

By Al Batt

Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Tales from Exit 22 by Al Batt

“I don’t have enough rabbits.”

I couldn’t muster any pity for the man who said that. “I have your share,” I replied. Those rascally rabbits had finished their egg-hiding duties at Easter and were awaiting the appearance of the garden. Carrot nibblers are an important part of our culture.

Bugs Bunny, originally voiced by Mel Blanc, is known for his starring roles in the Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies animated films. A version of his character first appeared in the Warner Brothers cartoon “Porky’s Hare Hunt” in 1938 and the definitive incarnation of Bugs Bunny debuted in Tex Avery’s Oscar-nominated film “A Wild Hare” in 1940. Bugs spends his time tormenting Elmer Fudd and his catchphrase is “Eh, what’s up, doc?”

Br’er Rabbit (derived from Brother Rabbit) is an African-American folk figure who appeared in a collection of appropriated folktales called “Uncle Remus.” In one story, Br’er Rabbit leaves his briar patch and is caught in Br’er Fox’s trap, but escapes by tricking Br’er Bear into switching places by convincing him it was a job that paid a dollar a minute. He heads back to his briar patch as Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox fight.

The Energizer Bunny hopped into the spotlight in 1989 in a commercial where he drummed away while wearing flip-flops and sunglasses as it outlasted toys powered by other batteries. Peter Cottontail hopped down the bunny trail.

The man told me the lack of live bunnies bothered him so much he’d turned into a wind-up cymbal monkey that had eaten an entire bag of kettle corn. I don’t crave kettle corn. My palate isn’t an educated one. Caramel corn isn’t bad. I have some every couple of years and enjoy popcorn at the movies where I eat it under the cover of darkness while wearing earplugs to soften the loudness of a movie and diminish the noise of others eating popcorn. I’ll eat it at an occasional athletic event and I enjoy a box from Merrill’s Popcorn stand at a fair.

I’ve raised both potatoes and popcorn. Mr. T said, “I pity the fool who doesn’t enjoy a potato.” That was truncated to fit onto coffee mugs. If I moped around the kitchen wanting something to eat, my mother told me to take a cold potato and wait. A cold potato is OK, but there’s a reason that it’s not featured on the menu at McDonald’s. Planting potatoes on St. Patrick’s Day for a successful harvest is rooted in tradition. I’ve raised russet, red, white, yellow and blue/purple taters. In my boyhood home, meals had a predictable quality, they each had meat and potatoes.

Maybe that’s why I prefer potato chips over popcorn. I’ve spent a lot of time in hotel rooms with an unpleasant smell of microwaved popcorn for company without getting a chance to thank the previous guest for leaving it for me. I’ve never met a potato I didn’t like, as I enjoy mashed, baked, fried, scalloped, hash browns, bread, salad, tater tots and french fries. Chips would be near the bottom of my potato preference. A good number of years ago, I was in West Malling in the county of Kent (The Garden of England) when I encountered flavored crisps (chips are crisps and french fries are chips in the U.K.) including cheese & onion, prawn cocktail, beef & onion, Worcester sauce and tomato ketchup. It was a web of deceit. They were potato chips in disguise. I was disappointed my fish and chips didn’t come in an old newspaper. Something about it being an unhealthy practice. I don’t favor flavored potato chips or those shoestring things in a can.

When it’s crunch time, are you chippy or corny? There are arguments for both.

It was a potato famine, not a popcorn famine. Stringing potato chips for the Christmas tree is a bad idea. People get chips on their shoulders, not popcorn. Pouring butter on potato chips isn’t a good idea. Popcorn bags are full. Potato chip bags are not. That’s because eating a full one might kill you. Popcorn sticks in your teeth months after you’ve last eaten popcorn. There are popcorn chips. I’ve waited in line for forever and a day to buy my mother-in-law chocolate-covered potato chips. I wouldn’t do that for chocolate-covered popcorn.

Both popcorn and potato chips are better than cheese puffs. When you eat cheese puffs, you must wait for the orange dust to settle before inhaling.

I enjoy raising potatoes and popcorn.

The rabbits I know don’t eat either.

Al Batt’s columns appear every Wednesday in the Tribune.

More News

Editorial Roundup: Remote work a valuable permanent business option

Tribune Editorial: College Hoops contest winners are announced

My Point of View: Democrats are focused on participation trophies for all

Sarah Stultz: Thank you to all working in Public Health

Health Updates

Lighting event to recognize need for more organ donations

News

Dredging project left out of House bonding bill

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations, hospitalizations rising across state

Health Updates

Minnesota asks providers to halt Johnson & Johnson shots

News

What will happen with the 2021 Freeborn County Fair?

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota police chief, cop quit after Black driver’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Expert says cop was justified in pinning down Floyd

Cops, Courts & Fires

Possible identity theft reported and other reports

Education

17 inducted as honorees on Albert Lea High School Wall of Inspiration

Cops, Courts & Fires

Protest after chief says officer meant to use Taser, not gun

Health Updates

US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports

Health Updates

Council approves $200K loan to MercyOne

News

Worth County passes commercial wind moratorium

News

City Council approves reopening guidelines

News

‘We’re going to get through it’

News

Twins, Wolves, Wild postpone games following police shooting

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Almost half of Minnesota adults vaccinated; more than 11,000 in Freeborn County with at least one shot

Cops, Courts & Fires

George Floyd’s brother sheds tears on the stand

Cops, Courts & Fires

Assault reported and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecution case nears end in ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun

Health Updates

Minnesota gives 2 million adults at least one vaccine dose

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-officer’s trial in Floyd’s death shows courtroom tactics

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations, cases, ICU needs all climbing