April 17, 2021

Administrator’s Corner: Finishing up the year, preparing for new one

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Friday, April 16, 2021

Administrator’s Corner by Nicky Severtson

I can’t believe that we are coming to a close of the 2020-21 school year and making plans for the 2021-22 school year already.  This year sure has been a memorable one!

Nicky Severtson

The end of a school year brings the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments (MCA)  for students in grades 3-8 and 10-11. The MCAs are standards-based accountability state assessments that help districts  measure student progress toward Minnesota’s academic standards and also meet federal and state legislative requirements. Educators can use this testing information to adjust their instruction to increase student learning.  Below you will find suggestions to help your child have a successful test day.

• Ensure your student eats a healthy breakfast:  Students who eat a protein-based breakfast will have increased attention spans (they still will be given the opportunity to have the free breakfast at school, too).

• Ensure your student is hydrated: Research tells us that the brain requires hydration to function well.  Have them bring a water bottle.

• Ensure your student gets a good night’s sleep:  Children ages 6-12 should get between 9 and 12 hours of sleep each night. Adolescents need a minimum of eight hours of sleep per night.

• Help reduce your student’s stress: Tips include positive self-talk (“I know I can do this”), avoid being rushed and take deep breaths (the brain needs oxygen to think clearly).

• Believe in your student’s success: Parents can best support their student by talking and actively listening to them.

Preparations for summer programming are also underway.  Classroom teachers in grades 1- 8 are currently speaking with families about targeted services. This academic support program provides instruction and experience in the areas of math, reading and social-emotional skills. If you received registration materials and want to take advantage of this opportunity, please return them to your child’s teacher.

Please help us in planning for next school year by getting your child registered for kindergarten. We are still accepting kindergarten registrations for all students planning to attend kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year. In order to qualify, your child must be 5 years old prior to Sept. 1, 2021. You can register your kindergartner in the main office of Brookside Education Center anytime from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

As we wrap up the school year I would like to thank our parents, students, community and staff for all the support that has been given to this unusual school year.  We couldn’t have done it without your partnership. ~ In this together, always learning.

Nicky Severtson is principal of Sibley Elementary School.

