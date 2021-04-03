expand
April 3, 2021

Administrator’s Corner: Everyone, together, can help get through this time

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 2, 2021

Administrator’s Corner by Chris Dibble

Both Southwest Middle School and Albert High School are ending the second week of in-person learning, and it has been absolutely delightful to see so many of our students back in the classroom. At Southwest, the halls are once again abuzz with the sounds of students who in some cases may not have seen each other in a little over a year, and the classrooms are alive with the energy that pre-teens bring each and every day

Chris Dibble

To be perfectly honest, I had that first-day-of-school feeling when pulling into the parking lot on Monday, March 22. As with any first day of school, everything such as schedules and classrooms were ready to go, but the uncertainty of how the day would roll was definitely on my mind. The students arrived, they entered the building and the new model began.

Southwest teachers spent time the first few days allowing students to get to know each other again as the two groups of learners came back together. We have adjusted our schedule to start each day with the Advisory teacher to ensure students build a personal connection with both a teacher and a small group of students. This home base will be crucial in allowing students to adjust to the new environment that this quarter has and will continue to bring.

As expected, there have been some additional changes to keep our students and staff safe in the building. Students now check-in each day at lunch so we can keep a record of where everyone sits. Halls remain one-way to allow proper spacing during the passing time between classes. Everyone in the building is still expected to wear masks that cover both the mouth and nose at all times except when eating.

These mitigation strategies are all part of a larger plan to get school back to what most would consider normal. As always, these strategies only work with the cooperation of our staff, students, families and community. Please keep following guidelines listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth, stay 6 feet apart whenever possible from people not in your house, get a vaccine when it is your turn, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, and wash your hands often with soap and water.

Together, we can bring our children back together and get through this memorable and challenging period of time.

Chris Dibble is principal of Southwest Middle School.

