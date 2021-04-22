expand
April 22, 2021

BLT Wrap with Avocado Spread

A mouthwatering wrap with an avocado addition

By Submitted

Published 6:52 am Thursday, April 22, 2021

Sometimes lunch is the most challenging meal of the day. When you wake up before heading to work or accomplishing the morning’s tasks, you might ask yourself, “What should I pack for lunch today?”

Lunch is a meal that everyone has different views on. Some enjoy a huge, filling lunch, some skip it altogether and others look for a light, nutritious option.

The possibilities are nearly endless when it comes to midday food choices. If you desire crunch and texture, but also something light, you’re likely seeking food that is filling and going to give you enough energy to make it until dinner time.

This BLT Wrap with Avocado Spread is a perfect lunchtime pick-me-up that can leave you feeling full and ready to conquer the rest of the day’s work.

This recipe is simple and can be whipped together in minutes. Plus, it has fresh ingredients like lettuce, tomatoes and avocados.

Start by cooking eight strips of bacon in a hot skillet. While that’s cooking, slice the tomatoes and cut the lettuce leaves.

In a bowl, mash avocado, sour cream, lime juice, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce and salt with a fork until combined.

On a flour tortilla, add avocado spread, one lettuce leaf, tomato slices and bacon. Roll everything up for an on-the-go meal.

This recipe is best served with banana peppers and Spanish rice for a nutrient-filled lunch.

It’s always nice to have a little break in the middle of the day, especially with a delicious meal that’ll have you ready to finish the day strong.

Find more lunch recipes at Culinary.net.

 

BLT Wrap with Avocado Spread

Servings: 4

8 slices cooked bacon

1 avocado, peeled and pitted

1/4 cup sour cream

1 lime, juice only

1/2 teaspoon hot sauce

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 flour tortillas

4 large red leaf lettuce leaves

2 large tomatoes, cut into 1/4-inch slices

Spanish rice (optional)

banana peppers (optional)

 

In large skillet, cook bacon until crispy. Drain on plate lined with paper towels. Set aside.

In medium bowl, mash avocado, sour cream, lime juice, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce and salt with fork until combined and smooth.

Spread thin layer of avocado mixture over tortillas. Layer with lettuce leaves, tomatoes and bacon. Fold sides up and roll.

Serve with Spanish rice and banana peppers, if desired.

A mouthwatering wrap with an avocado addition

