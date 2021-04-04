expand
April 26, 2021

4.19.21 MTG MINUTES

Published 3:54 pm Sunday, April 25, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE
ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS
Albert Lea, Minnesota
REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
Summary of School Board Minutes

The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in regular session on Monday, April 19, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert Lea, MN. School Board members present: Dave Klatt, Kim Nelson, Neal Skaar, Jill Marin, Dennis Dieser, Angie Hoffman, and Bruce Olson.
1. Motion to approve agenda. Motion carried 7-0.
2. Motion to approve Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0.
3. Reports presented by Superintendent Funk, Board members Hoffman, Marin, Nelson, Skaar, Olson, Dieser, Klatt, and Student Board member Farris.
4. Kathy Niebuhr provided a COVID-19 update.
5. Motion to approve renewal of food service management contract with Chartwells. Motion carried 7-0.
6. Motion to approve 2021-2022 health and dental insurance renewal. Motion carried 7-0.
7. Motion to approve resolution discontinuing and reducting education programs and positions as presented. Motion carried 6-1 (Marin against).
8. Motion to approve resolution relating to the termination and non-renewal of the teaching contract of probationary teachers as presented. Motion carried 6-1 (Marin against).
9. Superintendent Funk provided a Minnesota State High School League update.
Adjourned at 6:08 p.m.
Jill Marin, Clerk
The above is an unofficial summary of meeting proceedings. Complete approved minutes are available at www.alschools.org and available in the Superintendent’s Office, 211 West Richway Drive.

