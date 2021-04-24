expand
April 15, 2021

24-PR-21-525

By Submitted

Published 1:56 pm Wednesday, April 14, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
COURT FILE NO:
24-PR-21-525
ESTATE OF ALICE M.
DUGAN, DECEDENT
NOTICE OF INFORMAL
PROBATE OF WILL
AND APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
RESPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated January 2, 1998, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Steve P. Dugan, whose address is 601 Ulstad Avenue, Albert Lea, Minnesota, 56007, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested persona may be entitled to appointment as personal respresentative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

April 7, 2021
Deanna Verdick, Deputy Probate Registrar
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative
Daniel L. Kolker
Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd.
1811 Broadway Avenue SE
Albert Lea, MN 56007
Attorney License NO: 0310049
Telephone: 507-373-6491
Fax: 507-373-7863
Email: dkolker@albertlealaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Apr. 14 and 21, 2021
24-PR-21-525

