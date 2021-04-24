24-PR-21-518
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
ESTATE OF MARY M.
MAHER,, DECEDENT
Court File No. 24-PR-21-518
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL
AND APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 24, 2021, at 8:30 am via Zoom, a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 S. Broadway Ave., Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, February 28, 1989, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Patrick Maher, whose address is 549 500th Street, Northwood, IA 50459 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. See remote hearing with instructions.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: April 3, 2021
/s/ Steven R. Schwab
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Allan L. Halvorsen
Goldman, Sturtz & Halvorsen, Chtd.
137 North Broadway
Albert Lea, MN 56007
Attorney License No: 219733
Telephone: 507-373-1409
Email: ahalvorsen@gshlawofc.com
Albert Lea Tribune: Apr. 14 and 21, 2021
24-PR-21-518