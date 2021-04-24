expand
Ad Spot

April 15, 2021

24-PR-21-432

By Submitted

Published 1:57 pm Wednesday, April 14, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
ESTATE OF ROGER JOHN SCHULTZ, DECEDENT
Court File No. 24-PR-21-432
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL
AND APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 10, 2021, at 9:00am a hearing will be held via Zoom, at 411 S. Broadway Ave., Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, April 25, 1996, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Douglas Schultz, whose address is 1308 St. John Ave., Albert Lea, MN, 56007 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Please see notice of remote hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT
Dated: March 23, 2021
/s/Steven R. Schwab
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner
Abby Leach
Leach Law PLLC
1206 W. Front St.
Unit 5
Albert Lea, MN, 56007
Attorney License No: 0398442
Telephone: (507) 369-5953
Email:
abby@leachlawalbertlea.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Apr. 14 and 21, 2021
24-PR-21-432

More News

Chauvin won’t testify at murder trial in Floyd’s death

2 arrested for intoxicated driving and other reports

US jobless claims plunge to 576,000, lowest since pandemic

Fast, flavorful meals when you’re short on time

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin won’t testify at murder trial in Floyd’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested for intoxicated driving and other reports

News

US jobless claims plunge to 576,000, lowest since pandemic

Cops, Courts & Fires

Defense expert: Floyd died from heart trouble, not restraint

Cops, Courts & Fires

Former Minnesota cop charged in shooting of Black motorist

News

Minnesota extends COVID-19 state of emergency for 13th time

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations slow amid Johnson and Johnson ‘pause’

News

Electric vehicle sharing company looking to bring scooters to Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge refuses request to acquit Chauvin in Floyd’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Break-ins and other reports

News

Report: Broad missteps left Capitol Police unprepared Jan. 6

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota officer will be charged in shooting of Black motorist

Health Updates

Lighting event to recognize need for more organ donations

News

Dredging project left out of House bonding bill

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations, hospitalizations rising across state

Health Updates

Minnesota asks providers to halt Johnson & Johnson shots

News

What will happen with the 2021 Freeborn County Fair?

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota police chief, cop quit after Black driver’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Expert says cop was justified in pinning down Floyd

Cops, Courts & Fires

Possible identity theft reported and other reports

Education

17 inducted as honorees on Albert Lea High School Wall of Inspiration

Cops, Courts & Fires

Protest after chief says officer meant to use Taser, not gun

Health Updates

US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports

Health Updates

Council approves $200K loan to MercyOne