PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

ESTATE OF ROGER JOHN SCHULTZ, DECEDENT

Court File No. 24-PR-21-432

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL

AND APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 10, 2021, at 9:00am a hearing will be held via Zoom, at 411 S. Broadway Ave., Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, April 25, 1996, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Douglas Schultz, whose address is 1308 St. John Ave., Albert Lea, MN, 56007 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Please see notice of remote hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

Dated: March 23, 2021

/s/Steven R. Schwab

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Abby Leach

Leach Law PLLC

1206 W. Front St.

Unit 5

Albert Lea, MN, 56007

Attorney License No: 0398442

Telephone: (507) 369-5953

Email:

abby@leachlawalbertlea.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Apr. 14 and 21, 2021

24-PR-21-432