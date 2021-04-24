expand
April 10, 2021

24-PR-21-334

By Submitted

Published 3:44 pm Saturday, April 10, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
ESTATE OF VALORAE JO DUBEY, DECEDENT
Court File No. 24-PR-21-334
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL
AND APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 10, 2021, at 8:30am a hearing will be held via Zoom, at 411 S. Broadway Ave., Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, March 19, 2003, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Garnys Nelson, whose address is 81380 – 160th Street, Glenville, MN, 56036 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Please see notice of remote hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT
Dated: March 22, 2021
/s/Steven R. Schwab
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner
Abby Leach
Leach Law PLLC
1206 W. Front St.
Unit 5
Albert Lea, MN, 56007
Attorney License No: 0398442
Telephone: (507) 369-5953
Email:
abby@leachlawalbertlea.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Apr. 3 and 10, 2021
24-PR-21-334

