PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

ESTATE OF SCOTT ARLAN OVERGAARD, DECEDENT

COURT FIL NO. 24-PR-21-110

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL

ADJUDICATION

OF INTESTACY,

DETERMINATION

OF HEIRSHIIP,

APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 21, 2021, at 8:00 am, a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 Broadway Ave, Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Paige N. Overgaard and Luke R. Overgaard, whose address is 11320 Cedar Beach Dr. NW, Oronoco, MN, 55960 and Luke R. Overgaard, whose address is 17293 237th Ave, New Richland, MN, 56072 as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Hearing will be held via ZOOM, please see notice of remote hearing with instructions.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statues section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: March 30, 2021

BY THE COURT:

Steven R. Schwab

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitoner:

Raymond L. Hansen

O’Brien & Wolf, LLP

45 – 28th Street SE, Ste. 300

Rochester, MN, 55904

Attorney License No: 0281785

Telephone: 507-289-4041

Fax: 507-281-4778

Email: rhansen@obrienwolf.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Apr. 3 and 7, 2021

24-PR-21-110