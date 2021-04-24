24-PR-21-110
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
ESTATE OF SCOTT ARLAN OVERGAARD, DECEDENT
COURT FIL NO. 24-PR-21-110
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL
ADJUDICATION
OF INTESTACY,
DETERMINATION
OF HEIRSHIIP,
APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 21, 2021, at 8:00 am, a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 Broadway Ave, Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Paige N. Overgaard and Luke R. Overgaard, whose address is 11320 Cedar Beach Dr. NW, Oronoco, MN, 55960 and Luke R. Overgaard, whose address is 17293 237th Ave, New Richland, MN, 56072 as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Hearing will be held via ZOOM, please see notice of remote hearing with instructions.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statues section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: March 30, 2021
BY THE COURT:
Steven R. Schwab
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitoner:
Raymond L. Hansen
O’Brien & Wolf, LLP
45 – 28th Street SE, Ste. 300
Rochester, MN, 55904
Attorney License No: 0281785
Telephone: 507-289-4041
Fax: 507-281-4778
Email: rhansen@obrienwolf.com
Albert Lea Tribune: Apr. 3 and 7, 2021
24-PR-21-110