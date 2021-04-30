expand
Ad Spot

April 30, 2021

2021 Freeborn County Fair canceled

By Staff Reports

Published 7:15 am Friday, April 30, 2021

The Freeborn County Fair Board on Friday announced that after much consideration, the board has canceled the 2021 fair.

“Along with concern for the safety of the public, the Fair Board is also responsible for the financial stability of the fair to ensure it will be able to continue for many years to come,” a press release stated.

Current COVID-19 restrictions in place through the Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s office limit the number of attendees at both indoor and outdoor entertainment events.

The release said a decision had to be made at this time to avoid the large expense of entertainment, as there is no guarantee when restrictions will be lifted. The entertainment contracts alone, along with stage, sound and lights are $300,000.

Income received from other events throughout the year at the fairgrounds is also typically used to offset fair expenses, but there hasn’t been any event income since the fairgrounds was closed in May 2020 by Freeborn County commissioners.

“This is a very difficult decision that the board and I had to make, not taking it lightly,” said Fair Manager Mike Woitas. “We understand that people want to get out and enjoy the fair, but planning for a successful fair at this time when there isn’t any guarantee the restrictions will be lifted, would jeopardize the fair for years to come.”

The release stated the board is working with the 4-H program for a show for both livestock and non-livestock students.

This is the second year in a row for the fair to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Woitas in 2020 said before that, the last time the fair was canceled was in 1946 because of polio, and before that in 1903 because of rain.

Woitas said he hopes to secure the same entertainment for the 2022 fair that was booked for 2020 and 2021 before they were canceled.

More News

2021 Freeborn County Fair canceled

Cases trending down; vaccination urgency remains

Chauvin trial eases concerns of courtroom camera skeptics

Notice

News

2021 Freeborn County Fair canceled

Health Updates

Cases trending down; vaccination urgency remains

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin trial eases concerns of courtroom camera skeptics

Cops, Courts & Fires

White farmers sue seeking government loan forgiveness

Cops, Courts & Fires

The Interchange owner arrested in Clear Lake, posts bail

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man dies after crash in Worth County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Pop machine damaged and other reports

News

Remaining $50 Spring Bing-Oh! prizes claimed; blackout prize remains

News

Biden’s declaration: America’s democracy ‘is rising anew’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman injured in crash on I-35

Cops, Courts & Fires

National Guard presence during Chauvin trial cost $25M

Cops, Courts & Fires

Brainerd man sentenced to 4 years for fire at Minneapolis protest

Health Updates

Hy-Vee pharmacies now offering free COVID-19 vaccines without appointments

News

Supreme Court affirms block of key PolyMet mine permit

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin juror says guilty verdicts could have come quicker

Cops, Courts & Fires

Pistol stolen from vehicle and other reports

News

A surge in the market

News

POET Biorefining – Glenville earns safety award

Cops, Courts & Fires

Warrants remain outstanding for owner of The Interchange

News

Hy-Vee named one of best supermarkets in nation

News

USDA expands nutrition assistance for seniors amid pandemic with rescue plan funding

News

K&W Stores receives grant

Arts & Culture

Riverland Theatre celebrates the power of love with musical adaptation of ‘As You Like It’

Arts & Culture

First Lutheran Church to have special services to honor health care workers serving in the area