April 15, 2021

2 arrested for intoxicated driving and other reports

Published 9:10 am Thursday, April 15, 2021

Police arrested Brett Milton Neeley, 53, for probable cause fourth-degree driving while intoxicated at 9:43 pm. Wednesday at 820 Happy Trails Lane.

Police arrested Trayce Scott Otto, 29, for second-degree driving under the influence at 10:48 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway. 

 

Assault reported

Police received a report at 10:48 p.m. Wednesday of a juvenile who reportedly got jumped near 106 N. St. Mary Ave. 

 

Internet scam reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible internet scam at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday in Glenville. 

 

Thefts reported

Deputies received a report at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday of five receiver hitches and 13 high-end ratchet straps that were stolen at 19359 810th Ave., Hayward. 

 

1 arrested for probation violation

Deputies arrested Gregory Gene Anderson, 38, on a probation violation at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday at 814 S. U.S. Highway 69 in Twin Lakes.

 

Slashed tires reported

Police received a report of two slashed tires at 12:52 p.m. Wednesday at 1603 Bridge Ave. 

 

