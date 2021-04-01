expand
April 19, 2021

JoAnn Palmer was the first winner of the Tribune's Bing-Oh! Spring contest. She received $50 in Chamber bucks. Five additional $50 prizes remain, along with the $200 prize for the blackout winner. Provided

1st Bing-Oh prize claimed

By Sarah Stultz

Published 2:04 pm Monday, April 19, 2021

George Joseph Rozalez

Robert ‘Bob’ Swearingen

COVID-19 update: More than half of Minnesotans are vaccinated; positivity rate down

Health Updates

