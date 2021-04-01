expand
April 19, 2021
JoAnn Palmer was the first winner of the Tribune's Bing-Oh! Spring contest. She received $50 in Chamber bucks. Five additional $50 prizes remain, along with the $200 prize for the blackout winner. Provided
1st Bing-Oh prize claimed
By
Sarah Stultz
Email the author
Published 2:04 pm Monday, April 19, 2021
1st Bing-Oh prize claimed
