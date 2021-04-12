expand
April 16, 2021

12 announced as inductees into the Albert Lea Athletic Hall of Fame

By Tyler Julson

Published 5:55 pm Friday, April 16, 2021

The Albert Lea Tiger Athletic Hall of Fame recently announced its class of inductees for the 2021 ceremony.

This year’s honorees include Chrissy Monson (2013), Chuck Schneider (1956), Marilyn Claassen (1976), John Goodmanson (1963), Bill Dress (1978), Karli Kriewall (2013), coach Don Kropp, coach Mary Beese, and the 1978 state champion 200-yard medley relay team of Jim Wendorff (1978), Jon Schmitz (1979), Ray Keating (1978) and Gary DeRoos (1978).

This year’s ceremony will take place Sept. 25 at Wedgewood Cove Golf Course with happy hour beginning at 5:30 p.m. with dinner and inductions starting at 6:30 p.m.

More information on the banquet and how to sign up for the event will be released at a later date.

The Tigers Athletic Hall of Fame was started in 2010 for the purpose of acknowledging athletes, coaches and state champion teams that have made a historical contribution to the Albert Lea Tigers athletic program.

Proceeds from the event go to the Albert Lea Education Foundation for the sole purpose of lowering student participation fees.

The event in 2018 raised over $7,000 and has raised over $50,000 since its inception.

