1 taken to hospital after crash

One person was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a crash on Minnesota Highway 13 at the intersection with Freeborn County Road 101.

Police stated Carol Roberts, 82, of Albert Lea was stopped at the stop sign at Freeborn County Road 101 and Highway 13 in a 2016 Chevy Equinox when she tried to cross Highway 13 and collided with a 2016 Nissan Rogue, driven by Katelyn Pickens, 21, of Glenville that was northbound.

Pickens was reportedly taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System for a possible injury.

Roberts had suspected minor injuries but was not transported.