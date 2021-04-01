1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Police arrested Lawrence Silas Kostohryz, 39, for driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 12:01 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Triangle Drive and Wedgemore Drive.

Man arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Travis Steven Runge, 43, for domestic assault and giving false information to an officer at 4:37 a.m. Thursday at 2102 E. Main St.

1 arrested on warrant, other drug charges

Police arrested Ashley Marie White, 32, on a felony warrant out of Mower County, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of hypodermic needles at 12:42 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Fountain Street and North Newton Avenue.

1 arrested for domestic abuse no contact order violation

Police arrested Davonta Levelt Nunn, 29, for domestic abuse no contact order violation at 12:59 p.m. Thursday at 21714 733rd Ave.

Counterfeit bill reported

Police received a report at 3:07 p.m. Thursday of a counterfeit $20 bill that was passed at 1721 W. Main St.