April 27, 2021

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:39 am Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Police arrested Kenneth Dale Paulson, 61, for second-degree driving while intoxicated and driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety after a traffic stop at 8:29 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East Main Street and Ulstad Avenue.

 

License plate stolen

A license plate was reported stolen at 9:01 a.m. Monday at 504 James Ave.

 

Vehicle egged

A vehicle was reported egged at 2:06 p.m. Monday at 1209 Ramsey St. 

 

Man hit by car

A man was reported hit by a car at 11:01 p.m. Monday on West William Street near the intersection with Washington Avenue.

According to police, Loren Bussey, 33, of Albert Lea, was driving a 2002 Honda Accord eastbound on William Street when Donicio Madrigal, 41, of Princeton, reportedly ran across the road in front of the vehicle. 

Bussey reportedly attempted to swerve into the wrong lane to avoid Madrigal.

Madrigal was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System by ambulance for a possible injury. 

 

1 taken to hospital after crash

Grayden Thompson, 31, of Albert Lea was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea Friday afternoon after a crash on the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue. 

Police stated Thompson was northbound on Jefferson Avenue in a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country when he drifted to the other side of the road and struck a parked 2004 Buick LeSabre. 

Thompson is believed to have had a medical emergency, police stated.

 

Catalytic converter cut off 

A catalytic converter was reported cut off a vehicle at 10:01 a.m. Monday at 102 S. Central Ave. in Geneva. The theft reportedly happened over the weekend. 

 

Shed fire reported

A shed fire was reported at 11:17 a.m. Monday at 19827 780th Ave.

 

 

 

