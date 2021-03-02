expand
Ad Spot

March 2, 2021

Work to begin soon on Vikings Activity Center in Northwood

By David Mayberry

Published 10:00 am Tuesday, March 2, 2021

NORTHWOOD — Officials will begin work on the Vikings Activity Center in the spring, as fundraising efforts place the wish list facility closer to a reality for the north Iowa community.

The $5.3 million Vikings Activity Center should ease a space crunch impacting youth and school teams and also provide a fitness center for area residents.

“For the school, the activity center will allow our youth and junior high athletic programs more options for practice and games, without competition with the high school programs for the facilities,” said Northwood-Kensett Secondary Principal Keith Fritz.

Groundbreaking for the two-story, 37,100-square-foot facility is tentatively scheduled for April, and construction work should conclude in February 2022.

“Our belief is that people are more likely to move to rural communities like Northwood if these programs and activities are in place in a facility that is available to all,” Fritz said.

The main level will include two courts, areas for two wrestling/cheerleading mats, locker rooms, a multi-purpose room, pitching and hitting areas for baseball,  and office space available for lease (a local physical therapist has already reserved one of them). The upper level will include a walking/running track and separate areas for cardio machines and weightlifting equipment.

The facility will be attached to the high school on the northeast side.

The general public will be able to purchase memberships.

“In addition to the benefits for the school from the greatly-expanded gym and indoor track space, it will provide a place for year-round recreational, health and wellness, social, fitness and educational programs and activities for the entire community,” said Fritz, who is also a member of the fundraising committee.

Through January, the facility’s fundraising committee had raised more than $1 million, including $453,000 in grant funds from Enhance Iowa.

The Enhance Iowa program is housed under the Iowa Economic Development Authority and supports “construction of recreational, cultural, educational or entertainment facilities that enhance the quality of life” in those communities.

The bulk of the funding for the building is coming from the school district. Officials have committed $4.2 million to the project.

The $112,000 difference still has to be raised.

Fundraising efforts thus far have taken place at “various sports and public events,” said Bradley Christianson, president of the fundraising committee.

“At these events, we shared images of the facility, sold clothing and handed out brochures to the public, in addition to answering their questions,” Christianson said.

The group has received assistance from foundations, trusts, businesses, individuals, graduating classes and municipalities.

Supporters also sent mailers to the community and followed up with supporters of key projects in the past.

An ongoing drive selling legacy bricks will continue into the spring, as those donations “continue to trickle in,” Christianson said.

After more than two years of work, no additional fundraisers are currently planned.

More News

Orlando Meyer

Arlene Hamsund

Robert J. Mereness

‘It’s an industry that’s always going to be there’

Business

‘It’s an industry that’s always going to be there’

News

Glenville bar and grill celebrates one-year anniversary

News

Work to begin soon on Vikings Activity Center in Northwood

News

Building was ‘love at first sight’

News

Former contract chiropractor for NASA is looking to grow his business in Lake Mills

News

Minnesota Senate panel approves medical cannabis smoking

Cops, Courts & Fires

Record number of gun permits issued in Minnesota in 2020

Cops, Courts & Fires

Hit-and-run crash and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 26

Education

Albert Lea school board approves move to four-day in-person learning

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota court weighs murder charge in ex-officer’s trial

News

Study shows that Minnesota deer were exposed to insecticides

News

Look-alikes enjoy reactions they get often all over town

News

Building on relationships in the community

News

Meals on the Go adapts for pandemic

Education

Rising leaders of the next generation

Education

New school district child care center aims to fill a need

News

Albert Lea Seed moves to employee ownership

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Record vaccination numbers over the weekend in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman arrested for motor vehicle theft and DUI and other reports

News

Tide turns on Minnesota legislative session

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 25

News

Minnesota offering more energy assistance in wake of severe winter weather

Health Updates

Minnesota reports daily record for COVID-19 vaccinations