Woman arrested for motor vehicle theft and DUI and other reports

Police arrested McKayla Florence Hernandez, 21, for motor vehicle theft and driving under the influence after receiving a report at 3:46 a.m. Sunday of a van that was taken from a driveway at 1006 1/2 Dunham St.

Dog reported shot, found in ditch

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dog that had been shot at 6:04 p.m. Saturday and that was found in a ditch on Freeborn County Road 25.

Fraudulent charge reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 9:08 a.m. Friday of a fraudulent charge on a Paypal account at 277 Euclid St. in Alden.

Break-ins reported

Several storage units were reported broken into at 8:40 a.m. Sunday at 15396 U.S. Highway 65 in Glenville. Nothing appeared to be missing.

A shed at 1321 Todd Ave. was reported broken into at 8:03 a.m. Friday. A lock was cut off.

3 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Lori Beth Castro, 30, on a felony warrant at 12:49 a.m. Friday near the intersection of East Fourth Street and James Avenue.

Police arrested Tiffany Kay Ryerson, 40, on warrants at 4:07 p.m. Saturday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested James Daniel Williams, 29, on a warrant at 7:26 p.m. Saturday at 411 S. Broadway.

Battery stolen

A battery was reported stolen out of a truck at 11:15 a.m. Friday at 1426 Academy Ave. The battery was valued at $100.

Hit-and-runs reported

Police received a report at 12:16 p.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run at 901 Luther Place. Damage was estimated at $800.

Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 9:16 a.m. Sunday at 1515 Blake Ave. Someone had reportedly hit a transformer in a parking lot. A light pole and mailbox were also destroyed.

Counterfeit bill passed

Police received a report of a counterfeit $20 bill that someone attempted to use at 7:10 p.m. Saturday at 901 S. Broadway.

1 arrested for cocaine possession

Police arrested Bruce Robert Nelson, 69, for fifth-degree cocaine possession after a traffic stop at 11:23 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of South Broadway and East Main Street.

Car rummaged through

A car was reported rummaged through at 12:04 p.m. Sunday at 815 Water St. A pop-up fish house valued at $275 was also taken.