expand
Ad Spot

March 11, 2021

When can I expect my stimulus check?

By Associated Press

Published 2:14 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021

WASHINGTON — The White House says the $1,400 direct payments for most Americans funded by the American Rescue Plan will start showing up in bank accounts as early as this weekend.

Press secretary Jen Psaki says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says payments will continue throughout the next several weeks.

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in the Oval Office on Thursday.

Besides the $1,400 direct payments to individuals, the plan includes money to help distribute coronavirus vaccines, provide relief to homeowners and renters, help reopen schools, provide aid to state and local governments, and an expansion of the child tax credit, among other features.

More News

Walz set to ease COVID curbs Friday

Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults vaccine-eligible

South African virus variant found in Minnesota for 1st time

Albert Lea man sentenced to 3 years in prison for drive-by shooting

Health Updates

Walz set to ease COVID curbs Friday

News

Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults vaccine-eligible

Health Updates

South African virus variant found in Minnesota for 1st time

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea man sentenced to 3 years in prison for drive-by shooting

News

Ice deteriorating quickly with recent warm weather

News

When can I expect my stimulus check?

News

Biden signs $1.9T relief bill before speech to nation

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccination pace climbs; pandemic trends steady

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death

News

Bonding request for Fountain Lake dredging presented to House committee

Health Updates

Minnesota health commissioner receives dose of J&J vaccine

Cops, Courts & Fires

Bill in honor of Waseca officer passes Senate committee

Cops, Courts & Fires

Supreme Court rules in Freitag’s favor on salary case

News

What’s inside the $1.9T COVID-19 bill passed by Congress

Health Updates

Ramsey stops enforcing coronavirus mask mandate

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 18 new cases reported in Freeborn County; active cases in county nearing 100

News

Update: Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fourth juror selected in case of former officer

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested on warrants and other reports

News

Update: Tornado watch expires; wind advisory remains until midnight

Elections & Campaigns

Former Sen. Jensen announces GOP candidacy for governor

News

Should changes be made at intersection on Bridge Avenue?

News

Minnesota produce farmers asked to complete annual questionnaire

News

State rainfall monitoring network seeks more volunteer members to submit data from home