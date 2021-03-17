expand
March 17, 2021

Gov. Tim Walz, pictured here in June, speaks during a press conference. Evan Frost/MPR News 2020

Walz, Flanagan to quarantine after possible COVID exposure

By Minnesota Public Radio

Published 1:27 pm Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm will all go into quarantine through March 25 following a possible exposure to COVID-19.

All three were in the same room during a Monday press conference with a staff member who later tested positive, Walz’s office said Wednesday. A statement from the governor’s office said the three officials were not standing close to the staffer.

The last public event for Walz was a press conference Monday at the Mall of America. Minnesota U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith were also in attendance.

Walz has not been vaccinated. He tested negative on Monday. Flanagan and Malcolm have received doses, but are not considered beyond the waiting period.

