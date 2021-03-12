expand
Ad Spot

March 12, 2021

Thorne Crest residents Irvin and Mary Zenk enjoyed a visit with their son, Steve, and their great-grandchildren over the holidays using technology to communicate through the window. Provided

Visitation rules easing in Minnesota’s long-term care facilities

By Minnesota Public Radio

Published 5:25 am Friday, March 12, 2021

By Peter Cox, Minnesota Public Radio News

New federal guidelines are relaxing COVID-19 restrictions for long-term care facilities in Minnesota.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid released new guidance this week that allows for residents to receive visitors more widely than has been possible during most of the pandemic.

The new guidance would continue to restrict visitation for:

  • Unvaccinated residents if the county positivity rate is above 10 percent and fewer than 70 percent of the residents in the facility are vaccinated
  • Residents who have a confirmed COVID-19 infection, whether they’re vaccinated or unvaccinated
  • Residents in quarantine — vaccinated or unvaccinated

The guidance says compassionate care visits are to be allowed at all times, regardless of vaccination status, the local COVID-19 positivity rate or outbreaks.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Health also adopted those standards.

A majority of Minnesotans who have died from COVID-19 have been residents of long-term care facilities, despite virtual bans on visitors imposed early in the pandemic.

Visitation had opened up a bit in Minnesota in the fall to allow indoor visits, but how that was done varied facility by facility and had tighter restrictions around protocols and case numbers.

Facilities are opening up more across Minnesota, says Patti Cullen, president and CEO of Care Providers of Minnesota, which represents many long-term care facilities in the state.

“We have a lot of buildings that have open, [but] they’re not open to the extent that I think families and residents want — which is wide-open doors [to] any number of visitors,” she said. “What the guidance doesn’t give us is the big step we wanted, which was, if our residents are vaccinated, and their families are vaccinated, they should be able to go out together, go to dinner together, go visit for Easter dinner.”

More News

Rock thrown through window and other reports

Visitation rules easing in Minnesota’s long-term care facilities

6 chosen for Chauvin trial jury so far; murder charge added

Walz set to ease COVID curbs Friday

Cops, Courts & Fires

Rock thrown through window and other reports

News

Visitation rules easing in Minnesota’s long-term care facilities

Cops, Courts & Fires

6 chosen for Chauvin trial jury so far; murder charge added

Health Updates

Walz set to ease COVID curbs Friday

News

Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults vaccine-eligible

Health Updates

South African virus variant found in Minnesota for 1st time

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea man sentenced to 3 years in prison for drive-by shooting

News

Ice deteriorating quickly with recent warm weather

News

When can I expect my stimulus check?

News

Biden signs $1.9T relief bill before speech to nation

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccination pace climbs; pandemic trends steady

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death

News

Bonding request for Fountain Lake dredging presented to House committee

Health Updates

Minnesota health commissioner receives dose of J&J vaccine

Cops, Courts & Fires

Bill in honor of Waseca officer passes Senate committee

Cops, Courts & Fires

Supreme Court rules in Freitag’s favor on salary case

News

What’s inside the $1.9T COVID-19 bill passed by Congress

Health Updates

Ramsey stops enforcing coronavirus mask mandate

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 18 new cases reported in Freeborn County; active cases in county nearing 100

News

Update: Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fourth juror selected in case of former officer

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested on warrants and other reports

News

Update: Tornado watch expires; wind advisory remains until midnight

Elections & Campaigns

Former Sen. Jensen announces GOP candidacy for governor