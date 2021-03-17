expand
Ad Spot

March 17, 2021

Vikes continue defense revamp, release DT Stephen

By Associated Press

Published 10:04 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Vikes continue defense revamp, release DT Stephen

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings released defensive tackle Shamar Stephen on Tuesday, continuing the overhaul of a front four that fell off badly last season.

Stephen’s departure will clear $3.75 million in space under the salary cap for 2021 for the Vikings, who will carry about $1.33 million in dead money for unaccounted-for bonus proration.

Stephen signed a three-year contract as a free agent in 2019 with a $4 million signing bonus. The Vikings agreed to terms on Monday with his replacement, former New York Giants starter Dalvin Tomlinson.

Drafted in the seventh round by the Vikings in 2014, Stephen spent just one season with Seattle before returning to Minnesota. He was a coaching staff favorite for his fundamentals and toughness, but he didn’t make much of an impact with his expanded role the past two years. Stephen was brought in to play the 3-technique tackle spot, but in 2020 when Linval Joseph was released and replacement Michael Pierce opted out of the season because of COVID-19 concerns, Stephen was moved to nose tackle.

With Stephen out and 3-technique starter Jaleel Johnson becoming an unrestricted free agent, the Vikings will have a new look in the middle in 2021. Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo will be a restricted free agent. Star defensive end Danielle Hunter is on track to return after missing last year with a neck injury and Pierce is expected to make his delayed debut in purple, but there is more work to be done. The Vikings ranked 27th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game in 2020.

More News

Aldrich takes runner-up at D-II Nationals

Tigers advance to semifinals

Tigers fall to Raiders in Section 1AAA championship

Vikes continue defense revamp, release DT Stephen

News

2021 Citizens of the Year recognized

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System benefits from gifts of Naeve Health Care Foundation, Auxiliary

News

Minnesota Senate Republicans counter Walz budget proposal

News

Registration now open for annual Civil War Symposium

Education

Campus Notes: Area college students receive honors

News

Alumni Scholarship Foundation scholarships awarded

News

Scholarship given

News

‘A more perfect union’ is topic for second biennial speech contest

News

Department of Commerce offers licensing exams online to expand access

Cops, Courts & Fires

City motions to dismiss suits filed by The Interchange owner

Health Updates

Vaccination pace stumbles; pandemic data stable

News

As precious metals prices soar, Minnesota becomes hot spot for catalytic converter thefts

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-officer wants jury to hear about 2019 George Floyd arrest

News

County board votes to end local state of emergency

Cops, Courts & Fires

Items reported stolen and other reports

Gophers/NCAA

Minnesota fires coach Richard Pitino after 8 seasons

News

Diverse jury so far for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd’s death

News

Area residents dig out from snowstorm

Education

A.L. school board hears plans for new program to connect schools and community resources

News

As second year of emergency begins, GOP again pushes to limit Walz powers

News

February cold snap likely helped Minnesota’s fight against emerald ash borer

News

Minnesota Democrats laud funding in federal stimulus package

News

Owner of The Interchange suing city attorney, governor, others

News

Collins, Klobuchar target senior fraud with Senate proposal