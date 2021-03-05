expand
Ad Spot

March 5, 2021

Vehicle stolen, recovered and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:32 am Friday, March 5, 2021

A 2011 Ford Fusion was reported missing at 12:41 p.m. Thursday at 709 W. Front St. The vehicle was later recovered at 10:49 p.m. Thursday in a traffic stop near the intersection of West Front Street and Madison Avenue. Dante Gabino Lopez, 18, was cited for underage drinking in the traffic stop. 

 

2 cited for theft

Deputies cited Trevor Lee Maser, 25, and Jacquelyn Jean Ryks, 30, for theft after receiving a report of two people allegedly taking items out of a barn at 7:39 a.m. Thursday at 20863 880th Ave., Oakland. 

 

Juvenile arrested for domestic assault

A 12-year-old boy was arrested for domestic assault on Thursday morning in Albert Lea. 

 

2 arrested after traffic stop

Police arrested Jamey Wayne Anderson, 47, on a local warrant and Jennifer Joann Raimann, 45, for fifth-degree possession after a traffic stop at 6:25 p.m. Thursday on the Front Street extension. 

 

2 cited for underage drinking

Police cited Santana Manuel Moreno, 19, for underage consumption at 7:56 p.m. Thursday at 230 S. Pearl St. after receiving a report of a large fight. A juvenile was also cited for underage consumption.

More News

Albert Lea girls’ hockey back on track after OT loss

Albert Lea splits season series with Red Wing 1-1

Edwin B. Petersen

Richard J. Montanye

Cops, Courts & Fires

3rd-degree murder count could be reinstated in Floyd’s death

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Slight uptick in new cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

$1M for Minneapolis fences, barricades for Floyd death trial

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle stolen, recovered and other reports

News

Senate nears relief bill votes after half-day GOP delay

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutors: Officer was on Floyd’s neck for about 9 minutes

News

Senate begins considering Democrats’ $1.9T virus relief bill

Albert Lea Magazine

‘I just like to create’

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: New Freeborn County death reported

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 arrested after traffic stop and other reports

News

High school tournament spectators limited to 250 people

News

US jobless claims tick up to 745,000 as layoffs remain high

News

Eager to act, Biden and Democrats leave Republicans behind

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: March 1

News

Principal, pastor named as this year’s Citizens of the Year

Health Updates

Minnesota gets its first doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol

Cops, Courts & Fires

Scammers impersonating DEA agents are stealing identities, money

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations accelerate; 14 new cases in Freeborn County

Education

Teacher of the Year finalists named

News

The perfect pair

News

Albert Lea-based renewable energy consulting business is expanding

News

A ‘calming, caring presence’

News

Spreading kindness throughout the community