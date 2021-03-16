expand
Ad Spot

March 16, 2021

Vaccination pace stumbles; pandemic data stable

By Minnesota Public Radio

Published 2:11 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Minnesota officials believe they’re in race now to vaccinate Minnesotans quickly enough to avoid another statewide COVID-19 surge. But the pace of vaccinations continues to struggle for traction.

The Health Department on Tuesday reported about 7,500 new vaccinations, down from more than 20,000 the prior Tuesday and one of the lowest counts over the past month. The seven-day trend is now running just below 40,000 shots daily.

It’s not necessarily a problem as the state expects to see federal vaccine shipments jump in coming weeks. Right now, though, the overall trend is flat to declining following an early March jump.

Nearly 730,000 people — 13.1 percent of the state’s population — have completed their vaccinations, while more than 1.2 million — nearly 23 percent — have received at least one dose, including more than 75 percent of people age 65 and older.

Officials continue to urge Minnesotans to stay vigilant against the disease, wearing masks in public gathering spaces and socially distancing.

Pandemic metrics mostly stable; Carver County concerns

Minnesota’s COVID-19 numbers show disease conditions continue to stay mostly stable, although there has been a noticeable rise recently in the number of known, active cases. Sunday saw a one-month high, although the count ticked down on Tuesday to 8,235.

While the overall trend remains flat and current counts are still very low compared to late November and early December, the increase is notable given the concerns about the rise of the U.K. COVID-19 strain in Minnesota.

Hospitalization rates remain mostly steady at levels last seen before the late-fall surge in cases: 260 people were hospitalized with the disease as of Sunday with 59 needing intensive care.

Two newly reported deaths brought Minnesota’s collective pandemic death toll to 6,749. Among those who’ve died, about 63 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state has recorded 498,926 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including 716 posted Tuesday. About 97 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.

State public health leaders remain anxious about a Carver County outbreak that includes the very contagious U.K. strain. Twelve people have been hospitalized statewide from that strain; two have died.

“We are very concerned about this (U.K.) variant and its rapid spread. It has the potential to be a setback to our continued and hard-fought progress against the disease,” Dan Huff, an assistant health commissioner, told reporters Monday.

With more than 250 cases of the U.K. variant confirmed statewide, it has the potential to spread throughout the state unless checked, Huff said. “We’re so close to the light at the end of the tunnel …. but this thing’s not over.”

The state is recommending young people across the state be tested every two weeks for COVID-19, with student athletes tested weekly; officials are also asking everyone in Carver County to get tested.

South-central Minnesota update

Freeborn County reported seven new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, increasing its cumulative total to 2,953.

Of that total, 79 are active cases. One new hospitalization was reported.

The new cases included one person between 15 and 19, two people in their 20s, one person in their 30s, two people in their 40s and one person in their 70s.

The Minnesota Department of Health stated as of Friday, 7,039 people in Freeborn County had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday, and 3,344 have received the completed series.

The following is an update on other area counties:

  • Faribault County: six new lab-confirmed cases; 1,298 total cases; 3,394 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 1,722 have received completed series
  • Mower County: six new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 4,227 total cases; 9,720 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 4,578 have received completed series
  • Steele County: six new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 3,144 total cases; 8,062 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 3,514 have received completed series
  • Waseca County: one probable case; 2,138 total cases; 4,202 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 2,101 have received completed series

More News

New Mexico hires Pitino, as Minnesota aims higher

2021 Citizens of the Year recognized

Mayo Clinic Health System benefits from gifts of Naeve Health Care Foundation, Auxiliary

Tribune Editorial: Support needed for open government, public access

News

2021 Citizens of the Year recognized

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System benefits from gifts of Naeve Health Care Foundation, Auxiliary

News

Minnesota Senate Republicans counter Walz budget proposal

News

Registration now open for annual Civil War Symposium

Education

Campus Notes: Area college students receive honors

News

Alumni Scholarship Foundation scholarships awarded

News

Scholarship given

News

‘A more perfect union’ is topic for second biennial speech contest

News

Department of Commerce offers licensing exams online to expand access

Cops, Courts & Fires

City motions to dismiss suits filed by The Interchange owner

Health Updates

Vaccination pace stumbles; pandemic data stable

News

As precious metals prices soar, Minnesota becomes hot spot for catalytic converter thefts

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-officer wants jury to hear about 2019 George Floyd arrest

News

County board votes to end local state of emergency

Cops, Courts & Fires

Items reported stolen and other reports

Gophers/NCAA

Minnesota fires coach Richard Pitino after 8 seasons

News

Diverse jury so far for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd’s death

News

Area residents dig out from snowstorm

Education

A.L. school board hears plans for new program to connect schools and community resources

News

As second year of emergency begins, GOP again pushes to limit Walz powers

News

February cold snap likely helped Minnesota’s fight against emerald ash borer

News

Minnesota Democrats laud funding in federal stimulus package

News

Owner of The Interchange suing city attorney, governor, others

News

Collins, Klobuchar target senior fraud with Senate proposal