March 16, 2021

Tribune Editorial: Support needed for open government, public access

By Editorial Board

Published 8:50 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

It’s Sunshine Week again, and it has perhaps never been more important as it is now to celebrate and advocate for open governments on the local, state and national levels.

Over the last year, in particular, people have been in need of truth on all levels, be it regarding information about the COVID-19 pandemic, how the pandemic has affected communities and populations or how government entities have shifted their operations in response. While some things have changed, many of the responsibilities local governments have always been entrusted to do have been ongoing.

With many activities shifting to virtual formats, the pandemic has also reemphasized the need for open meetings that are easily accessible to the public, whether they be in-person or virtual. Community members should be able to reach out to their elected officials and communicate with them easily. They should be able to express concern or support for issues, as well as find out more information about their concerns.

This is something that should be done all year long, not just during Sunshine Week.

This week, however, we seek to remind public officials to be respectful of open records and open meetings laws. This newspaper has long advocated open government and has pushed local officials to change their ways where needed, with some success.

But there is still more that can be done.

Remember, a person need not be a member of the news media to push for open records. You have the same right as anyone, and you, too, can be an advocate of open government.

It’s good citizenship to keep an eye on the government, and it something we strive to do as well.

