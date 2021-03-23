expand
Ad Spot

March 23, 2021

Transgender student to receive $300K in lawsuit

By Associated Press

Published 3:28 pm Tuesday, March 23, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota’s largest school district will pay $300,000 to settle a discrimination lawsuit with a transgender student who was barred from using the boys’ locker room, school officials and supporters of the student said Tuesday.

The Anoka-Hennepin School District also agreed to make several policy changes, including a rule that allows every student to use all facilities consistent with their gender identity, along with a complaint procedure and prohibition on reprisals. Training on the policies will be provided for school board members, staff and students.

The student swam for Coon Rapids High School in 2015-16 and had used the boys’ locker room for much of that season, his attorneys said. That February, the school board stepped in and told the student he would be disciplined if he continued to use the locker room.

The move led to bullying and threats against the student and his family, the lawsuit said. The student attended the high school for two years until he and his family made the decision to switch school districts. The complaint was filed in 2019.

The district said in a statement that the state Court of Appeals provided clarity on the matter when it affirmed a district-court decision that kept the suit alive.

“All legal issues have been resolved,” the release said.

More News

Editorial: Reluctance about COVID vaccinations unwarranted

Sarah Stultz: Round and round the railroad tracks they go

My Point of View: Congress should pass a practical system of voter ID

Ask a Trooper: How to protect yourself after selling your car

Health Updates

NAMI offers free online mental health support group mtgs.

News

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota and Lifetrack announce plans to merge

News

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services announces name change, brand refresh

Education

A feast fit for a voyageur

News

A lake adventure

News

Two local trap shooters compete in national competition in Ariz.

News

Bridge Avenue work to resume Monday

Cops, Courts & Fires

Need for disputed pipeline argued in Minn. appeals court

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Minnesota vaccination pace flat; active cases trend higher

Cops, Courts & Fires

Transgender student to receive $300K in lawsuit

Cops, Courts & Fires

Railcar carrying molasses explodes in Cannon Falls

News

Minnesota House Democrats present $52.5B budget plan

Cops, Courts & Fires

Psychological exam ordered for alleged Allina Health clinic shooter

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jury set for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death; starts March 29

Health Updates

US: AstraZeneca results may have included outdated info

News

Committee raising money for new veterans memorial in Emmons

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles broken into and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Colorado shooting leaves 10 dead in latest mass tragedy

News

Council approves purchase of former Godfather’s for $390K

Cops, Courts & Fires

14th juror seated for ex-officer’s trial in Floyd’s death

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County hits 3,000 cumulative cases; no new deaths across the state

News

Committee progressing with fundraising for Marion Ross statue

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for burglary and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin trial: Jury selection continues; opening statements draw near