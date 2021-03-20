expand
March 19, 2021

This Week in History: Lloyd Herfindahl unveils commemorative painting

By Staff Reports

Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 19, 2021

Local

March 3, 2011: Former KAAL-TV news anchor Beth Bednar announced the release of “Dead Air: The Disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit,” a book she wrote about the 1995 disappearance of KIMT news anchor Jodi Huisentruit.

March 20, 2011: Alden-Conger School Superintendent Joe Guanella pledged to keep students safe after a threat was found written in a boys’ bathroom. The school was placed on lockdown while the threat was under investigation.

March 17, 1981: Grand marshals Mary Keating and Don Cashin rode in the backseat of a convertible during Albert Lea’s second annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

March 18, 1981: Albert Lea artist Lloyd Herfindahl unveiled a commemorative Red Cross painting at a ceremony at the Elks Club. The painting was a tribute to the centennial of the American Red Cross.

 

National/international

1685: Composer Johann Sebastian Bach was born in Eisenach, Germany.

1918: During World War I, Germany launched its Spring Offensive on the Western Front, hoping to break through the Allied lines before American reinforcements could arrive. (Although successful at first, the Spring Offensive ultimately failed.)

1935: Persia officially changed its name to Iran.

1945: During World War II, Allied bombers began four days of raids over Germany.

1963: The Alcatraz federal prison island in San Francisco Bay was emptied of its last inmates and closed at the order of Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

1965: Civil rights demonstrators led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. began their third, successful march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.

1972: The Supreme Court, in Dunn v. Blumstein, ruled that states may not require at least a year’s residency for voting eligibility.

1981: Michael Donald, a Black teenager in Mobile, Alabama, was abducted, tortured and killed by members of the Ku Klux Klan. (A lawsuit brought by Donald’s mother, Beulah Mae Donald, later resulted in a landmark judgment that bankrupted one Klan organization.)

1986: Debi Thomas of the United States won the ladies’ title at the World Figure Skating Championships in Geneva, Switzerland, dethroning Katarina Witt of East Germany.

1990: Namibia became an independent nation as the former colony marked the end of 75 years of South African rule.

1997:  President Bill Clinton and Russian President Boris Yeltsin wrapped up their summit in Helsinki, Finland, still deadlocked over NATO expansion, but able to agree on slashing nuclear weapons arsenals.

2011: Syrians chanting “No more fear!” held a defiant march after a deadly government crackdown failed to quash three days of mass protests in the southern city of Deraa. Grammy-winning bluesman Pinetop Perkins died in Austin, Texas, at 97.

2016: Laying bare a half-century of tensions, President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro prodded each other over human rights and the longstanding U.S. economic embargo during an unprecedented joint news conference in Havana.

2019: President Donald Trump abruptly declared that the U.S. would recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights, a major shift in American policy.

2020: Negotiators from Congress and the White House held talks on a $1 trillion-plus economic rescue package. During a White House briefing, President Donald Trump doubled down on his support for the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for the coronavirus, while Dr. Anthony Fauci said the evidence was “anecdotal.” Italy announced nearly 800 new deaths of people with the coronavirus. Hawaii’s governor instituted a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine of all people traveling to the state.

