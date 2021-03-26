expand
March 26, 2021

Thefts and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:32 am Friday, March 26, 2021

A computer was reported taken at 12:12 p.m. Thursday from 28356 890th Ave., Austin. 

A Galaxy S20 plus a live demo were reported stolen at 12:58 p.m. Thursday at 2315 Leland Drive. Value was estimated at $1,200. 

 

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Todd Alan Rietveld, 60, on local warrants at 3:532 p.m. Wednesday at 805 S. First Ave. 

Derek Wayne Hacker, 38, reportedly turned himself in on local warrants at 8:40 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway. 

 

Unemployment fraud reported

The Sheriff’s Office received a report at 11:32 a.m. Thursday that people have been fraudulently trying to collect unemployment benefits from a business in Glenville. 

 

Juvenile cited for tobacco device

Police cited a juvenile for possession of a tobacco device at 11:33 a.m. Thursday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane. 

