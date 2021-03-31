Susan (Sue) Johnson

Susan (Sue) J. (Christensen) Johnson of Richfield, Mn, formerly of Ellendale, Mn. earned her angel wings on Saturday, March 27th, 2021. She was 73 years old.

Sue was born on November 22nd, 1947 in Albert Lea, Mn. to Frederick and Lorraine Christensen. She graduated from Wells-Easton High School in 1965.

On July 20th, 1968 she married Jim Johnson in Wells, Mn.

Following graduation from high school, she began her 46-year nursing career in long-term nursing care.

She received her LPN from Faribault School of Practical Nursing, RN degree from Inver Hills Community College, and earned her BS in Nursing Home Administration from Metro State University. During her career, she worked as a nurse, Director of Nursing, and Administrator at many facilities including New Richland Care Center, Prairie Manor, St. John’s in Albert Lea, and Scenic Shores in Two Harbors as well as, post-retirement Interim Administrator for Ecumen at Grand Village in Grand Rapids and St. Mark’s in Austin.

Sue was an avid sports fan. She especially loved the Minnesota Vikings and was a season ticket holder for over 40 years. She loved to travel, taking several trips to Europe. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she adored. She enjoyed spending time at her “retirement retreat” in Duluth as she could look out her window at Lake Superior.

Sue was a kind and caring person with a sweet soul and generous heart. Everyone who met her loved her. She will be dearly missed by many.

She is survived by her children Jimmy (Sally) Johnson of Seattle, Wa. and Jenni (Jed) Popiel of Richfield, Mn. She is also survived by four grandchildren Jordan Thostenson of Dallas, Tx., Ivana Johnson of Phoenix, Az., Rowan and Rennan Popiel of Richfield, Mn. Two sisters; Sandy (Don) Hansen of Cambridge, Mn., and Shari (Bud) Deal of Albert Lea, Mn., sisters and brothers-in-law; Jean Bolinger of Albert Lea, Mn., Jackie (Gary) Shuck of Albert Lea, Mn., Judy Amundson of Albert Lea, Mn., Jody Johnson of Albert Lea, Mn., and John (Tami) Johnson of Albert Lea, Mn. and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Jim, her parents, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and brother-in-law, Ricky Amundson.

The family would like to thank the Fairview Southdale ICU staff for their loving care and support during her journey home.

National Cremation Society is in charge of arrangements. Services are pending.

Blessed be her memory