expand
Ad Spot

March 19, 2021

Spring thaw brings temporary closure of state forest roads, trails

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 19, 2021

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will temporarily close some state forest roads and trails because they are not firm enough to support vehicle traffic without causing damage. Depending on weather conditions, the temporary closures could remain in effect until sometime in May.

“The annual spring thaw creates wet, unstable road and trail conditions,” said Deb Pitt, roads program coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Forestry Division.  “Seasonal closures protect these roads from damage.”

With the increased interest in outdoor recreation over the past year, Pitt anticipates the warmer weather will inspire people to head to Minnesota’s state forests to enjoy the recreation opportunities they provide.

“We don’t want people to arrive and be disappointed to find their usual routes restricted or closed,” Pitt said. “Before heading out, people should check the DNR website for updates, obey the closures, and use good judgment wherever they ride or drive.”

For information on road and trail closures, visit the DNR’s road closure web page. Temporary road and trail closure information is updated weekly by 2 p.m. Thursdays. Temporary closure signs also will be posted at entry points and parking lots. Roads that can handle vehicle traffic during the spring thaw will remain open but may have vehicle weight restrictions.

More News

Woman sees her dream come true of starting food truck

Cedar Valley Services rides out challenges of the last year

Editorial: There is no place for violence in the community

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

News

Woman sees her dream come true of starting food truck

News

Cedar Valley Services rides out challenges of the last year

Education

St. Theodore school raises more than $12K in recent fundraiser

Education

St. Casimir’s students learn about moon with oreos

News

Rotary donates to children’s library

Education

Administrator’s Corner: An explanation about various student assessments

News

Spring thaw brings temporary closure of state forest roads, trails

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Lloyd Herfindahl unveils commemorative painting

News

Recognizing Good Samaritan staff

News

Patriot Pen Contest winner recognized

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota man charged in connection with Capitol siege

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations rise; cases, hospitalizations up

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge limits evidence, refuses to move trial in Floyd death

Arts & Culture

‘Forest Through the Trees’ show now open through Arts Initiative website

Cops, Courts & Fires

Level 3 offender moves into Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

12th juror picked, lawyers clash over expert in Floyd trial

News

Walz drops some tax increases in revised budget plan

Health Updates

Biden says U.S. to hit 100 million virus shots on Friday

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Statewide cases pass 500K; 12 new cases in Freeborn County

News

US jobless claims rise to 770,000 with layoffs still high

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI, possession and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin jury grows despite $27M settlement to Floyd family

News

Tobacco settlement to put $81 million-plus in state coffers

News

Flame Theatre to show movie that aired 62 years ago during theater’s big fire