SPECIAL MEETING – MARCH 13, 2021

Notice Of Special

Meeting Of The

Albert Lea City Council

March 13, 2021

8:30 a.m.

Albert Lea Fire Station

417 S. Newton Avenue

Albert Lea, MN 56007

In accordance with Section 3.01 of the Charter of the City of Albert Lea and with applicable State law, you are hereby notified that Mayor Vern Rasmussen, Jr. has called a Special Meeting for Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. This meeting will take place at the Albert Lea Fire Station, 417 S. Newton Avenue, Albert Lea, MN.

As the City of Albert Lea Offices are closed to the public. Anyone wishing to attend the meeting can:

• Join the meeting via the following attendee link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85804098175.

Agenda to include:

• Annual Goal Setting Session

This notice is served as a requirement of Minnesota Statue 412.91, subd 2. and 13D.04, subd 2.

s/s______________

Secretary of the Council

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 6th day of March, 2021