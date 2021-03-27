expand
March 26, 2021

Hsa Yu is this week's Southwest Standout Student. Provided

Southwest Standout Student: Hsa Yu

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

Grade: 7

Parents: Mu Mu and Pah Poe

From: Guymon, Oklahoma (in the panhandle)

Elementary: Halverson

Favorite teacher: Mr. Ware — he’s easy to joke around with and just fun to be with in general.

Favorite author: Eiichiro Oda

Current activities, volunteer work, accomplishments: As of right now, I am playing basketball and play games. I have volunteered to clean Mr. Ware’s room and sorted Legos for him. Accomplishments for me are definitely getting all the trophies for my favorite game.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Don’t do something because you’ll fit in or be cool; do something because it’s what you enjoy. You have to push your limits to see how far you can go.

Teacher quotes:

Jill Nelson, math: Hsa is a very responsible student.  He does his work whether we are in school or virtual.  He is kind to others and is very respectful in class.  Hsa is very deserving of this award. Thanks for representing the Siberian Team!

Alissa Sauer, art: Hsa is persistent in solving problems he faces in class. He always completes work at the best of his ability and is willing to use the knowledge and skills he develops to help his peers also succeed in the classroom.

Dave Ware, science: Hsa is engaged during every activity and lesson and is serious about his learning. He is the kind of person his classmates find easy to like, showing empathy and kindness to both classmates and staff.

Tony Bissen, social studies: In history class, Hsa approaches our class discussions with an open mind and a variety of perspectives, using specific evidence and thoughtful reasoning to support his claims and opinions.

Laura Wangen, English: In English, Hsa comes to class with a positive attitude and is eager to learn. He is optimistic and takes challenges in stride. Hsa’s sense of humor is contagious.

Southwest Standout Student: Hsa Yu

