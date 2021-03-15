expand
Ad Spot

March 16, 2021

Cleanup began Monday morning on Richway Drive as snow continued to fall on the area. Hallie Cantu/Albert Lea Tribune

Snow and slippery travel on southeast Minnesota roads

By Staff Reports

Published 9:43 am Monday, March 15, 2021

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising motorists to be prepared for challenging driving conditions as heavy snow falls on the area.

The state transportation agency said drivers can expect to experience icy and snowy conditions. Vehicle crashes have been reported across southeast Minnesota this morning.

According to the National Weather Service, Freeborn County and the surrounding counties are in a winter storm warning as snowfall totals of 5 to 8 inches are expected.

The heaviest accumulations will be southwest of a line from Redwood Falls to Gaylord to Waseca.

MnDOT snowplows are out on the roads. You can see snowplow cams through the MnDOT road conditions map.

If you need to travel, people are advised to slow down, watch for snowplows and keep at least a 10-vehicle following distance. Turn on your headlights and make sure your gas tank is full.

More News

Vikings agree to deal with ex-Giants DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Minnesota fires coach Richard Pitino after 8 seasons

Diverse jury so far for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd’s death

Area residents dig out from snowstorm

Gophers/NCAA

Minnesota fires coach Richard Pitino after 8 seasons

News

Diverse jury so far for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd’s death

News

Area residents dig out from snowstorm

Education

A.L. school board hears plans for new program to connect schools and community resources

News

As second year of emergency begins, GOP again pushes to limit Walz powers

News

February cold snap likely helped Minnesota’s fight against emerald ash borer

News

Minnesota Democrats laud funding in federal stimulus package

News

Owner of The Interchange suing city attorney, governor, others

News

Collins, Klobuchar target senior fraud with Senate proposal

Cops, Courts & Fires

Defense in ex-cop’s trial fears impact of $27M settlement

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 12 new cases; over 7,000 have received at least 1 vaccine dose

Cops, Courts & Fires

Damage, thefts and other reports

News

Snow and slippery travel on southeast Minnesota roads

News

7 jurors picked, 7 to come in ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death

Health Updates

Fauci: Trump should urge his followers to get vaccinated

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County active cases declining

News

MPCA wants to change some clean water rules. What does that mean?

Cops, Courts & Fires

Speed-related fatalities, citations increasing as statewide extra speed enforcement targets dangerous drivers

News

Winter storm warning in effect tonight during storm

Cops, Courts & Fires

Northwood woman killed in crash off of Highway 65

News

Inspiring learning through art

Health Updates

Mayo estimates next vaccination priority group to take about a month

Education

Star Class: Genius Hour at Hawthorne

News

IRS says new round of COVID relief payments on the way