March 26, 2021

Scouting for Food is this weekend

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

Scouts from across the Twin Valley Council delivered post-it notes this past weekend asking for donations to local food pantries, and this weekend they will be picking them up.

As part of this campaign, the organization is also asking for cash donations. Food banks can stretch a dollar farther — a $1 donation will purchase approximately 12 pounds of food.

During last year’s Scouting for Food campaign, the Twin Valley Council raised $6,525, supporting 18 different food shelves, enabling them to purchase over 78,000 pounds of food. By way of comparison, food collections generally produce about 30,000 to 40,000 pounds of food.

Donation are accepted through Sunday and can be made at https://www.twinvalleybsa.org/food/.

