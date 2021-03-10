expand
Ad Spot

March 10, 2021

Sarah Stultz: How has the COVID pandemic changed you?

By Sarah Stultz

Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

I’ve seen a lot of people post on social media in the last few days about their memories from a year ago. At that time in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic was only just beginning, and we all had no idea what was right around the corner.

It was spring break time, people were squeezing in quick trips though the threat of the virus was looming over our shoulders, and businesses were up and running in full force.

Who would have guessed that only a few weeks later we would have been under a stay-at-home order and that many businesses would have to close their doors to normal operations? We didn’t have a clue at that time what a stay-at-home order would entail and that we would soon have to shift our children to distance learning. Even face masks at that time were only something we only regularly saw in hospitals or on medical drama TV shows, not as a part of daily living.

On Wednesday, April 6, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Freeborn County had its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases, and the county’s first death came in May, though it was initially reported under another county. 

As the number of cases grew and the effects of the virus started to be felt globally, pretty much all aspects of life changed.

The effects were even felt here at the Tribune as we announced in mid-April that we would shift to printing two days a week instead of five.

Many of the beloved regular  events or activities that we love about summer were canceled — the fair, festivals, car shows, swimming. The list could go on and on.

We began seeing a shift to drive-in gatherings — everything from church services to the Albert Lea Teacher of the year ceremony. Other events or meetings shifted online via Zoom or other platforms.

While some of the things about life pre-COVID have returned, many still have not — and may not for some time.

It’s hard to think about all that we as a nation and as a worldwide family have experienced over the last year. Whether you’ve agreed with everything that has happened or how it was responded to, I think we all can agree that things will never be the same.

And in some ways that’s OK.

This pandemic has taught many valuable, life-changing lessons, and we must focus on what we’ve learned as we move forward.

This last year has reemphasized to me the value of each and every person, and how life often does not go the way we plan it. Though I have not personally known someone who has died because of COVID-19, I have known many that were affected. We must treasure the relationships we have today and look forward to the new friendships we can make tomorrow.

How has the pandemic changed you? I’d love to hear your insights. Send me an email at sarah.stultz@albertleatribune.com.

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune. Her column appears every Wednesday.

More News

Small steps toward a jury in case of former officer

2 arrested on warrants and other reports

Wind advisory in effect tonight; area has slight risk for severe weather

Former Sen. Jensen announces GOP candidacy for governor

Cops, Courts & Fires

Small steps toward a jury in case of former officer

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested on warrants and other reports

News

Wind advisory in effect tonight; area has slight risk for severe weather

Elections & Campaigns

Former Sen. Jensen announces GOP candidacy for governor

News

Should changes be made at intersection on Bridge Avenue?

News

Minnesota produce farmers asked to complete annual questionnaire

News

State rainfall monitoring network seeks more volunteer members to submit data from home

News

Kiwanis clubs prepare books for distribution

News

Blood drive collects 60 pints of blood

Education

Minnesota education commissioner resigns, replaced by deputy

News

City Hall to open, library to start express browsing for 2 days a week at end of March

Cops, Courts & Fires

COVID-19 pandemic shapes trial of former Minneapolis police officer in Floyd’s death

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: State reports new cases, deaths previously unreported over last year

Health Updates

More Minnesotans eligible for coronavirus vaccine

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trial for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death forges on, for now

Cops, Courts & Fires

Items stolen from vehicle and other reports

News

City considering partnership with Albert Lea Family Y for senior center

News

COVID bill to deliver big health insurance savings for many

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: State reaches more vaccination milestones over weekend

News

Bridge Avenue to be detoured for fiber optic installation

News

Coldwell Banker Home Connection joins Coldwell Banker River Valley, Realtors

Health Updates

Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Business

34 Freeborn County businesses received grants through state relief program

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 arrested for DWI and other reports