March 12, 2021

Rock thrown through window and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:34 am Friday, March 12, 2021

A rock was reported thrown through a window at 6:11 a.m. Thursday at 1147 S. Broadway. Damage was estimated at $700.

 

Gasoline stolen

One hundred fifty gallons of fuel were reported taken at 10:02 a.m. Wednesday on the 1200 block of Lakewood Avenue. Gas was noticed missing the day prior. 

 

License plates stolen

A theft of front and back license plates on a vehicle were reported stolen at 2:44 p.m. Thursday at 89052 Oakland Ave. in Oakland. The theft reportedly happened sometime between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 p.m. Thursday. 

 

5 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Marty James Herman, 58, on a warrant at 9:27 p.m. Thursday at 103 E. Front St. in Hayward.

Deputies arrested Brenden David Willaby, 21, on a local warrant at 4:19 a.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested James Kolby Lund, 49, on a local warrant at 9:17 a.m. Thursday at 813 Freeborn Ave.

Police arrested Pu Eh Htoo, 30, on a local warrant at 10:18 a.m. Thursday at 504 Edgewood Ave. 

Police arrested Sylvia Pearl Cramer, 34, on local warrants after a traffic stop at 10:44 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Edgewood Avenue and Ramsey Street.

 

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of someone who had been scammed out of a large amount of money at 7:59 a.m. Thursday on Adams Avenue. 

 

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 8:28 p.m. Thursday of two males who were on camera stealing items at 2751 E. Main St. 

 

