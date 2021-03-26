expand
Ad Spot

March 26, 2021

Robert W. Johnson

By Submitted

Published 1:22 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

Robert W. Johnson, 89, of Albert Lea, MN passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at his home. Memorial services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at West Freeborn Lutheran Church, Hartland, MN. Pastor Steven Schwarz will officiate. Burial will be at West Freeborn Lutheran Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed through Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Visitation will be 4 to 6 pm Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral home and 1 hour prior to the service at the church. The service will be livestreamed through Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com

Robert W. Johnson

Robert Wilford Johnson, was born at home on December 30, 1931 to Willie C. and Alice (Lund) Johnson. He was baptized on March 4, 1932 at Badger Lutheran Church in Iowa and confirmed at Hartland Lutheran. Robert attended school in Freeborn, MN and graduated in 1949. Robert married Harriet Helland April 8, 1951 at West Freeborn Church.

Robert worked construction on Highway 13, milked shorthorn cattle on the Emrud farm in the early 1950’s and drove bus for Freeborn for 6 years. In 1959 Robert and Harriet purchased the Wittmer-Hoeg farm. Robert milked 50 Holstein cows and made a lifelong living on the farm until his retirement. Robert was picked “Outstanding Young Farmer in 1967”.

Robert was president of West Freeborn, served on the Freeborn County Co-op Board for 25 years, and served on Waterloo Board in Iowa. Robert was Vice President at First State Bank of Freeborn and he served as CEO at Ellendale Bank.

Robert is survived by children Nannette (Wayne) Hendrickson, Mark (Gail) Johnson and Candace (Steve) Sorensen; daughter-in-law Candy Johnson; grandchildren Amy (Kory) Newman, Matthew (Jenny) Hendrickson, Brent Hendrickson, Trent Johnson, Danielle Johnson, Mackenzie Johnson and Kacey Johnson; great-grandchildren Alexa, Ashley and Alyvia Newman, Madison and Preston Hendrickson and Hope and Jacob Hendrickson; in-laws Robert and Wilma Pestorious, Jean Collins and Jane Crowe and many nieces and nephews.

Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Harriet; parents, Willie and Alice Johnson; son, Neil Johnson; great granddaughter, Karissa Joy Hendrickson; brothers-in-law, Patrick Collins and Wesley Crowe; sister and brother-in-law, Blair and Lenore Forsyth and parents-in-law, Harry and Cannette Helland.

Blessed be his memory.

More News

Reverend Russell Rudolf

Robert W. Johnson

Robert ‘Bob’ Moreau

Notice

News

‘The citizens are just adamant about not losing this’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Thefts and other reports

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea wrestlers place fourth, fifth at state

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Walz set to open vaccine shots to all 16 and older

News

County buildings to reopen for in-person services April 1

News

Prayer service to take place on anniversary of first COVID-19 case in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Ciota to transition out of CEO role at Mayo Clinic Health System

News

Minnesota marijuana bill continues push through House

Health Updates

Dozens of fully vaccinated Minnesotans have gotten COVID-19

News

US jobless claims fall to 684,000, fewest since pandemic

Health Updates

AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift

News

Diverse jury raises activists’ hopes for ex-cop’s trial

News

WCTA announces intent to bring services into all of Albert Lea

Health Updates

Officials celebrate new Albert Lea VA clinic in ribbon cutting

News

Ice goes out on Fountain Lake

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports new death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converters taken off of trucks and other reports

News

Prince’s ashes to be displayed marking 5th year of his death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Official: Colorado shooting suspect prone to rage, delusions

Education

‘More alike than different’

Health Updates

NAMI offers free online mental health support group mtgs.

News

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota and Lifetrack announce plans to merge

News

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services announces name change, brand refresh

Education

A feast fit for a voyageur