March 30, 2021

Riverland students celebrate virtual choir collaboration project

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Singers from Riverland Community College’s choir joined singers from around the state for a virtual choir project. A partnership of community college choirs from Riverland, Anoka-Ramsey, Fergus Falls, Minneapolis College, Normandale and North Hennepin made this recording to allow students to connect with each other while also creating and learning, according to a press release

What Riverland students produced can be found at https://www.facebook.com/RiverlandTheatreMusic.

The song “Love is Love is Love” was written by Minnesota composer Abbie Bettinis to honor all victims of hate crimes. It combines elements from The Beatles, ancient church chant, and words from Lin Manuel Miranda, composer of “Hamilton.” It is a perfect fit with the Riverland choir as this semester’s focus is on musical responses to adversity.

Any Riverland student is welcome to join the college choir. The choir rehearses in-person with safety protocols in place at 1 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays on the Austin campus.

The Riverland Music department continues to grow in size and scope, offering a variety of courses, performances, opportunities and concerts. Some students involved in Riverland Music ensembles intend to be music majors; however, participation is open to all students. Riverland’s ensembles give regular performances throughout the state and region and have appeared in Alice Tulley Hall (Lincoln Center) and Carnegie Hall.

Riverland Community College, a member of the Minnesota State system is a community college that transforms lives through excellence in service, education, and career training. Approximately 10,000 students are served annually through a wide range of credit-based educational opportunities and non- credit courses. Campuses are located in Austin, Albert Lea and Owatonna. Riverland may be found online at Riverland.edu.

The colleges and universities of Minnesota State serve students at campuses in 54 communities across the state and offer 3,900 academic programs — more than 700 fully online.

