expand
Ad Spot

March 26, 2021

Reverend Russell Rudolf

By Submitted

Published 1:33 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

The Reverend Russell Rudolf, age 87, died Thursday morning, March 25, 2021 at Mankato.

Reverend Russell Rudolf was born on July 4, 1933 in McIntosh County (Zeeland), North Dakota. He was the first of three siblings born to Leopold and Frieda (nee’ Ketterling) Rudolf.

Russell attended grade schools in Zeeland and Ashley, North Dakota and graduated from Wishek High School, Wishek, ND, in 1951. He received his B.A. from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa in 1955; with additional Master’s level courses in Communication at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. After interning at Good Shepherd Lutheran in San Diego, CA, Russ received his Masters of Theology from Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque, IA. Ordination into the Lutheran Word and Sacrament ministry occurred May 29, 1960 at his home congregation, St. Luke Lutheran of Wishek, ND.

Reverend R. Rudolf served in three congregations: St. John Lutheran as a solo pastor in Raymond, Minnesota; Bethlehem Lutheran as an assistant pastor in Mankato, Minnesota; and St. John Lutheran Church as the Senior Pastor in Owatonna, Minnesota (1967-1995). During his pastoral career, he held numerous offices in the conference, district and synod levels.

As an author, Reverend R. Rudolf had numerous stories for teenagers published along with being a guest columnist for the Owatonna People’s Press and contributor to the Steele County Times. For many years, Russ wrote and presented “Music for Meditation” on Owatonna radio station KRFO.

Russell supported Owatonna Park and Recreation youth sports programs coaching baseball and basketball. Passing on his love of golf (multiple Senior and Super Senior Open Championships at Brooktree) Russ mentored future golfers in the Junior Golf Program at Brooktree.

Russell was a serving member of The Exchange Club of Owatonna for 52 years.

In retirement Russell, along with Jane, enhanced their lives and love of music by attending numerous regional spiritual pipe organ and choral concerts.

Russell is survived by his wife Jane (married June 3, 1955) of Owatonna, his two sons, Thomas (and Michele Denfeld) Rudolf of Middletown, OH, Peter (and Sherry Holtz) Rudolf of Corcoran; three grandchildren, Christopher (and Rachel) Rudolf, Alexandra Rudolf, Zachary Rudolf; great grandson, Henry David Rudolf; sister, Vivian Rindelaub of Alexandria; brother, Dr. Lou Rudolf of Billings, MT. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Monday from 5pm to 7pm and one hour prior to the service at St. John Lutheran Church. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 10:30am at St. John Lutheran Church. Interment will be in the Mansfield Lutheran Cemetery in Alden at 3:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to St. John Lutheran Church Foundation of Owatonna or the Exchange Center for Family Unity.

More News

Reverend Russell Rudolf

Robert W. Johnson

Robert ‘Bob’ Moreau

Notice

News

‘The citizens are just adamant about not losing this’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Thefts and other reports

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea wrestlers place fourth, fifth at state

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Walz set to open vaccine shots to all 16 and older

News

County buildings to reopen for in-person services April 1

News

Prayer service to take place on anniversary of first COVID-19 case in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Ciota to transition out of CEO role at Mayo Clinic Health System

News

Minnesota marijuana bill continues push through House

Health Updates

Dozens of fully vaccinated Minnesotans have gotten COVID-19

News

US jobless claims fall to 684,000, fewest since pandemic

Health Updates

AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift

News

Diverse jury raises activists’ hopes for ex-cop’s trial

News

WCTA announces intent to bring services into all of Albert Lea

Health Updates

Officials celebrate new Albert Lea VA clinic in ribbon cutting

News

Ice goes out on Fountain Lake

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports new death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converters taken off of trucks and other reports

News

Prince’s ashes to be displayed marking 5th year of his death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Official: Colorado shooting suspect prone to rage, delusions

Education

‘More alike than different’

Health Updates

NAMI offers free online mental health support group mtgs.

News

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota and Lifetrack announce plans to merge

News

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services announces name change, brand refresh

Education

A feast fit for a voyageur