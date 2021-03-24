expand
Ad Spot

March 25, 2021

RESOLUTION NO. 80

By Submitted

Published 4:30 pm Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Resolution No. 80

City Of Emmons
County Of Freeborn
State Of Minnesota

A Resolution Of The City Council Of The City Of Emmons, Minnesota, Approving Summary Publication Of Ordinance

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes sections 412.191, subdivision 4 and 331A.01, subdivision 10 authorizes the city to adopt the Minnesota Basic Code of Ordinances by reference, and Sections 415.02 and 415.021 authorize the city to publish a summary of an ordinance in the case of lengthy ordinances;

WHEREAS, on March 8, 2021, the City Council of the City of Emmons, Minnesota adopted Ordinance 80, AN ORDINANCE ENACTING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES FOR THE CITY OF EMMONS, MINNESOTA, ADOPTING THE MINNESOTA BASIC CODE OF ORDINANCES, 2019 EDITION.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the City Council of the City of Emmons, Minnesota, due to the lengthy nature of this Ordinance, has directed that this title and summary be prepared for publication pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 412.191, subdivision 4. The Council finds that the following text clearly informs the public of the intent and effect of Ordinance 80, and hereby approves the following summary text for publication:

SUMMARY PUBLICATION
OF ORDINANCE 80
AN ORDINANCE ENACTING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES FOR THE CITY OF EMMONS, MINNESOTA, ADOPTING THE MINNESOTA BASIC CODE OF ORDINANCES, 2019 EDITION was approved by the City Council of the City of Emmons on March 8, 2021. This Ordinance adopts a more current version of the Minnesota Basic Code of Ordinances.

NOTICE: The full text of this Ordinance and the Minnesota Basic Code of Ordinances, 2019 Edition, is available for public inspection during regular business hours at the Emmons City Hall, located at 219 Main Street, Emmons, Minnesota 56029 or the Freeborn County Law Library, located at 411 Broadway Avenue South, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007.

WHEREAS, the Council has by at least four-fifths vote approved this public notice on March 8, 2021.

/s/Paul Heschel
Mayor
/s/Barb Sveen
City Clerk
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 24th day of March, 2021

More News

AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift

5 health benefits of oranges beyond Vitamin C

RESOLUTION NO. 80

NOTICE OF LETTING – DITCH NO. 15

Health Updates

AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift

News

Diverse jury raises activists’ hopes for ex-cop’s trial

News

WCTA announces intent to bring services into all of Albert Lea

Health Updates

Officials celebrate new Albert Lea VA clinic in ribbon cutting

News

Ice goes out on Fountain Lake

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports new death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converters taken off of trucks and other reports

News

Prince’s ashes to be displayed marking 5th year of his death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Official: Colorado shooting suspect prone to rage, delusions

Education

‘More alike than different’

Health Updates

NAMI offers free online mental health support group mtgs.

News

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota and Lifetrack announce plans to merge

News

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services announces name change, brand refresh

Education

A feast fit for a voyageur

News

A lake adventure

News

Two local trap shooters compete in national competition in Ariz.

News

Bridge Avenue work to resume Monday

Cops, Courts & Fires

Need for disputed pipeline argued in Minn. appeals court

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Minnesota vaccination pace flat; active cases trend higher

Cops, Courts & Fires

Transgender student to receive $300K in lawsuit

Cops, Courts & Fires

Railcar carrying molasses explodes in Cannon Falls

News

Minnesota House Democrats present $52.5B budget plan

Cops, Courts & Fires

Psychological exam ordered for alleged Allina Health clinic shooter

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jury set for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death; starts March 29