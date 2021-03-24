Resolution No. 80

City Of Emmons

County Of Freeborn

State Of Minnesota

A Resolution Of The City Council Of The City Of Emmons, Minnesota, Approving Summary Publication Of Ordinance

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes sections 412.191, subdivision 4 and 331A.01, subdivision 10 authorizes the city to adopt the Minnesota Basic Code of Ordinances by reference, and Sections 415.02 and 415.021 authorize the city to publish a summary of an ordinance in the case of lengthy ordinances;

WHEREAS, on March 8, 2021, the City Council of the City of Emmons, Minnesota adopted Ordinance 80, AN ORDINANCE ENACTING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES FOR THE CITY OF EMMONS, MINNESOTA, ADOPTING THE MINNESOTA BASIC CODE OF ORDINANCES, 2019 EDITION.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the City Council of the City of Emmons, Minnesota, due to the lengthy nature of this Ordinance, has directed that this title and summary be prepared for publication pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 412.191, subdivision 4. The Council finds that the following text clearly informs the public of the intent and effect of Ordinance 80, and hereby approves the following summary text for publication:

SUMMARY PUBLICATION

OF ORDINANCE 80

AN ORDINANCE ENACTING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES FOR THE CITY OF EMMONS, MINNESOTA, ADOPTING THE MINNESOTA BASIC CODE OF ORDINANCES, 2019 EDITION was approved by the City Council of the City of Emmons on March 8, 2021. This Ordinance adopts a more current version of the Minnesota Basic Code of Ordinances.

NOTICE: The full text of this Ordinance and the Minnesota Basic Code of Ordinances, 2019 Edition, is available for public inspection during regular business hours at the Emmons City Hall, located at 219 Main Street, Emmons, Minnesota 56029 or the Freeborn County Law Library, located at 411 Broadway Avenue South, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007.

WHEREAS, the Council has by at least four-fifths vote approved this public notice on March 8, 2021.

/s/Paul Heschel

Mayor

/s/Barb Sveen

City Clerk

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 24th day of March, 2021