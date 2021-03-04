expand
March 4, 2021

Registration dates set for A.L. youth softball traveling league

By Staff Reports

Published 1:28 pm Thursday, March 4, 2021

Albert Lea Youth Softball will be hosting registration days for the summer traveling league from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday in the lower level of Wedgewood Cove. 

Girls in grades 3-12 are invited to sign up for the league and will be split into age based teams, 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U. 

Fees will be collected and uniform samples will be available for sizing. 

Fees for new players are $115 for 10U and $130 for 12U and up, and includes a complete uniform. Fees for returning players are $80 for 10U and $95 for 12U and up, and includes a jersey and socks only. Financial assistance is available upon request. 

Players will need to provide their own glove, infielders mask and plastic cleats. 

More information can be found on the Albert Lea Youth Softball Facebook page or by emailing Afton Wacholz at alyouthsoftball@gmail.com.

