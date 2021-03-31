expand
March 31, 2021

PUBLIC HEARING – MILLER TRACT WETLAND

Notice Of Public Hearing
Shell Rock River
Watershed District

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Managers of the Shell Rock River Watershed District will hold a public hearing on April 13, 2021 beginning at approximately 8:31 AM, to conduct a public hearing via teleconference as provided by Minn. Stat. § 13D.021, subd. 1, relating to the establishment of the Miller Tract Wetland Restoration including the Orr Wetland Restoration and IC&E Wetland Enhancement. Means of financing is Lessard Sams Outdoor Heritage Council. Draft plans are available to view via shellrock.org. As the Shell Rock River Watershed District is office is closed to the public, anyone wishing to address the Board of Managers or Administrator regarding this matter can submit comments in writing via email to andy.henschel@co.freeborn.mn.us no later than 4:00 p.m., Monday April 12, 2021.  Comments received will be read into the record during the Public Hearing portion of the meeting. This meeting will be recorded and available on shellrock.org and Facebook.
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 31st day of March, 2021

