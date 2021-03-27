expand
Ad Spot

March 27, 2021

PUBLIC HEARING – MERCYONE – SUBSIDY

By Submitted

Published 10:34 am Saturday, March 27, 2021

Notice Of Public Hearing

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, will meet at 7:00 p.m. on April 12, 2021 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 221 East Clark Street in the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, to conduct a public hearing to consider a business subsidy for job creation to Mercy Health Services Iowa Corp d/b/a MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
Information about the proposed business subsidy, including a summary of the terms of the subsidy is available for inspection during normal office hours. The information may be obtained by contacting:

City Clerk’s Office
221 East Clark Street
Albert Lea, MN 56007-2421
507-377-4335

Persons with residence in or the owner of taxable property in the granting jurisdiction may file a written complaint with the grantor if the grantor fails to comply with Minn. Stat. §§ 116J.993 to 116J.995, and that no action may be filed against the grantor for the failure to comply unless a written complaint is filed.
As the City of Albert Lea Offices are closed to the public. Anyone wishing to address the City Council and/or Mayor regarding this matter can:
• Join the meeting via the following attendee link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85804098175. You will have the option to be called upon during the public comment portion of the meeting via the Zoom raise hand feature.
• Submit comments in writing via email to dmaras@ci.albertlea.mn.us no later than 5:00 p.m., Monday, April 12, 2021. Comments received will be read into the record during the public comment portion of the meeting.
This meeting will be televised on the Government Access Channel, 180 on Charter Communications and will be available for viewing after the meeting on the City of Albert Lea YouTube channel www.youtube.com/cityofalbertlea.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA

/s/ _________________
Daphney Maras
Secretary of the Council
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 27th day of March, 2021

More News

PROBATE – SCHULTZ, ROGER JOHN

PUBLIC HEARING – APRIL 6, 2021

ASSUMED NAME – TWEED RENOVATIONS

PROBATE – MYRNA PETRA GANRUDE

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutors struggle with consistent story in Jan. 6 cases

News

Now vaccinated, older adults emerge from COVID hibernation

News

Farm Family of the Year

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System offering yoga therapy webinar to help people with chronic conditions

News

Scouting for Food is this weekend

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Bomb squad called for New Richland pipe bomb

News

Motorists, farm equipment operators asked to safely share the roadways

News

124 Century Farms honored

Education

Southwest Standout Student: Hsa Yu

Education

Administrator’s Corner: A building-wide intervention approach

News

Kiwanis club make donations

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Walz OKs shots for all 16 and older; over 9,000 have at least one vaccine dose in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Snap-decision defense may not work for Minneapolis officer

Education

Sibley Star Class

News

‘The citizens are just adamant about not losing this’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Thefts and other reports

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea wrestlers place fourth, fifth at state

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Walz set to open vaccine shots to all 16 and older

News

County buildings to reopen for in-person services April 1

News

Prayer service to take place on anniversary of first COVID-19 case in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Ciota to transition out of CEO role at Mayo Clinic Health System

News

Minnesota marijuana bill continues push through House

Health Updates

Dozens of fully vaccinated Minnesotans have gotten COVID-19

News

US jobless claims fall to 684,000, fewest since pandemic