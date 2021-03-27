expand
March 27, 2021

PUBLIC HEARING – APRIL 6, 2021

By Submitted

Published 10:36 am Saturday, March 27, 2021

City of Albert Lea
Notice Of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Albert Lea Planning Commission will meet via ZOOM (a virtual meeting platform) on at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 to conduct a Public Hearing to consider the following items:

1. A zoning amendment from Community Business (B-2) to Interstate Development District (IDD) for the below listed parcel:

PID 34.350.0010

2) A Conditional Use Permit for Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group for a multi-family housing redevelopment at 1619 W Main Street.

Persons who desire to be heard in reference to the above request should submit written comments Attn: Megan Boeck, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007 or by emailing mboeck@ci.albertlea.mn.us. Verbal comments can be submitted by calling (507) 377-4349. All comments received before Friday, April 2, 2021 at 4pm will be read aloud in part of the public hearing.

Megan Boeck
City Planner
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on March 27, 2021

