March 22, 2021

PROBATE – VERDELLE M. HANSEN

By Submitted

Published 6:40 am Monday, March 22, 2021

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.
24-PR-21-278

Notice And Order Of
Hearing On Petition
For Probate Of Will And
Appointment Of Personal
Representative And
Notice To Creditors

Estate of Verdelle M. Hansen, Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 5, 2021, at 8:00 AM, a hearing will be held via Zoom at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, April 10, 2002, and (“Will”), and for the appointment of Wayne Hansen, whose address is 1214 4th Avenue SE, Waseca, MN, 56093 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Please see notice of remote hearing with instructions.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.

BY THE COURT

Dated: March 7, 2021
Steven R. Schwab
Judge of District Court

COURT SEAL

Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner
Steven H. Fink
Farrish Johnson Law Office, Chtd.
1907 Excel Drive
Mankato, MN, 56001
Attorney License No: 0175328
Telephone: (507) 625-2525
Email: sfink@farrishlaw.com
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 13th & 20th days of March, 2021

